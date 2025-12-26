Why Rams Could Take Out Their Frustrations on Poor Falcons

It'll be a long time before the Los Angeles Rams and their fans will forget what happened last Thursday night. Not only did they lose to their divisional rival Seattle Seahawks, but the way the game played out and the stakes that were on the line will cause the pain to sting for years on end.



If LA can't recover its division crown, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and the first-round bye, and it ends up costing them another Super Bowl run, the Rams and their fans will point back to their Thursday Night Football shortcoming as the main reason why. Ultimately, they fell to the Seahawks, 38-37, in overtime, but the game can't be summarized by just the final score.



Rams will be looking for revenge against the Falcons



The Los Angeles Rams looked to be in control of their rematch with the Seattle Seahawks. Even without Davante Adams, this team was able to jump out to a double-digit lead late in regulation. Matthew Stafford found Puka Nacua for a one-yard touchdown catch to put the Rams up 30-14 with just 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter.



LA wouldn't score again until overtime. The Seahawks were able to claw back into the game with a punt-return touchdown from Rasheed Shahid and several defensive stands throughout the fourth. Seattle still needed multiple two-point conversions to get the win. Sam Darnold worked through his progressions to find a wide-open Eric Saubert in the end zone to take the lead on the last play in overtime, but their first two-pointer wasn't nearly as pretty or clean.



Zach Charbonnet just being a nice dude and picking up the ball for the ref may have inadvertently kept the Seahawks’ hopes for the No. 1 seed alive. pic.twitter.com/ILKABruCQ4 — Toby Corriston (@toby_cu) December 19, 2025

That came in the fourth quarter, to knot the contest at 30 a piece. Darnold threw a swing pass to Zach Charbonnet, but it bounced off of a Rams player's helmet and fell to the ground.

While the Seahawks were lining up to boot the kickoff for the next possession, play was halted and the referees announced that Darnold's pass was actually a backwards attempt, meaning it was a fumble instead of an incompletion, one that was innocuously recovered by Charbonnet in the end zone when no one knew the ball was still live.



That seemingly unprecedented call may have cost LA the division, the No. 1 seed, and the first-round bye. For an older, veteran team, that could end up making all the difference in the postseason. The Rams won't be able to get their revenge unless they see the Seahawks again in the playoffs. Instead, they've had 10 days to use their anger to prepare for the Atlanta Falcons. FanDuel has LA favored by 8.5 points on the road, listed at -450 on the moneyline. The Seahawks beat those same Falcons earlier this season by 28. The Rams will want to one-up that performance.

