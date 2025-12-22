How the Rams-Falcons Showdown Has Become a Family Reunion

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to see a familiar face when they travel to Atlanta next Monday to play the Falcons. The Falcons are led by former Rams assistant Raheem Morris, and for Rams head coach Sean McVay, not only will he face off against a former coach, he takes one step closer to saying goodbye to another defensive coordinator.

During the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Morris took to the podium to answer a variety of questions from reporters. During his time, I asked Morris about Chris Shula , who succeeded him as Rams' defensive coordinator.

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris watches game play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

From 2021-2023, Morris was the Rams' defensive coordinator with Shula working as one of his assistants. At the combine, Morris backed Shula for a future head coaching job, stating he expected Shula to join him next season within the upper echelon of the coaching profession.

Now with Shula set to take Morris on, Shula himself is expected to be interviewed extensively for head coaching jobs this offseason.

McVay on Morris' Backing

With Morris' team on the horizon, I asked McVay for his thoughts on Morris' words, along with his perspective on seeing a head coach on his coaching tree back another one of his coaches for a head job.

“Whether it's Raheem, whether it's [Viking Head Coach] Kevin O'Connell, [Jaguars Head Coach] Liam [Coen], I'm so happy for all these guys," stated McVay.

"I was so fortunate to be able to get an opportunity to be in this role. I don't take it for granted. It's a real blessing. I've been even more fortunate to be around really special coaches that have made this place special. Chris is certainly one of them. We have a handful of guys that are on our current staff that I think have all the makings and all the traits and characteristics you're looking at for guys to be really good head coaches and to be able to lead."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"In the meantime, I'm going to enjoy being able to work with him and continue to watch him do a great job leading our defense. If those things come to fruition, nobody would be happier for those guys whether it be Chris or some of the other people that I think will get some opportunities. It's a special thing. One of the things that I think you're happy or proud of is watching the success that people have had from doing a phenomenal job and making a tremendous impact on me and our building and then getting an opportunity to be able to go run the show in other places and then go shine as well.”

