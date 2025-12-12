What Rams' Chris Shula Makes of Lions Battle

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations on Thursday as they look to not only remain on top of the NFC standing but they could also clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Detroit Lions this Sunday.

This upcoming game will dictate the scenario in which the Rams must endure to end the season and with the prospect of a Super Bowl and then a massive job oppertunity, the coaches on the team are locked in for the final stretch.

On Thursday, the Rams coordinators spoke to reporters, answering a variety of questions regarding the game, their side of the ball, and the growth of the roster.

Chris Shula , Mike LaFleur, and Chase Blackburn had a lot to say.

Shula on Jared Goff

Shula worked with Goff for years in Los Angeles but has yet to defeat him as a coordinator. After losing the 2023 season opener, Shula looks for redemption on Sunday.

“You’re definitely seeing a more mature, more experienced version of him," stated Shula. "He was obviously a great player when he was here. He's just continued to ascend and build off that. They've done such a good job putting pieces around him where he is comfortable and getting to his strengths, highlighting the receivers that they have, getting the ball out of his hands and getting it to the playmakers. Around him is a really good line, really good scheme and their really well-coached. He's just playing at a really high level.”

Shula on the Lions' rushing attack

Shula's defense will be tasked with limiting the best 1-2 running back punch in the league in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Shula spoke on their skills and how those skills are amplified in the offense.

“It's tough with two of the premier backs in the league," stated Shula. "Obviously, [Running Back Jahmyr] Gibbs…we all know how explosive he is and what he can do. I don't know if he gets enough credit for his vision and how he can run the stretch run game and cut it back. He's heavier than you think. Then, [Running Back David] Montgomery is a starting back for pretty much everybody in the league. They have a great one-two punch. Not to mention a great line and a great scheme that's well-coached. It's going to be a huge challenge.”

Shula on Jameson Williams

Williams, one of the fastest players in the NFL, is able to burn a defense at any moment. Shula spoke on his skills and what that means to the Lions' offense.

“He's been great," stated Shula. "He's a guy that they try to get up and whether it's one-on-one isolations, running across the field or throwing screens. He can run the whole route tree. He has really good hands. He’s playing at a really high level and you can see they're trying to feature him and get him the ball a lot.”

