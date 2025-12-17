Rams Sleeper Still Among Top Fantasy Waiver Options for Semifinals

The 2025 fantasy football season is nearly finished. The Los Angeles Rams have proven to be the most fruitful team this year, with just two games remaining in most leagues. They've carried their fantasy managers all season, with Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams all among the top scorers at their respective positions.



The Rams continued their fantasy dominance in the first round of the postseason. Stafford put up 21.9 points, 11th among quarterbacks in Week 15. Puka Nacua was second in full-PPR scoring for wideouts with 27.9. Kyren Williams was RB8 with 21.8. They weren't the only players who had good showings for LA, either.



Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs the ball past Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Blake Corum's ascension continues



The Los Angeles Rams got some more marquee performances from their usual suspects against the Detroit Lions, but they also had a couple of outlier showings. Davante Adams wasn't his usual self, as he was kept out of the end zone and went down with a hamstring injury. His likely absence in Thursday's rematch with the Seattle Seahawks might open the door for the players below him on the Rams' pecking order, though.



One player who could benefit greatly is Blake Corum. He's not a receiver, but LA might be more willing to pound the rock against Seattle without their second-best wideout available. Corum didn't have a great game in the Rams' first bout with the Seahawks this season, finishing with just 10 yards on eight carries, but they could have stood to run the ball more in that one.



Blake Corum is averaging 9.3 YPC over the last 3 weeks. No RB has more (min. 20 attempts).



He's breaking out in real time. What a stud. pic.twitter.com/ldADD5ctLE — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) December 16, 2025

Plus, Corum will be bringing a lot more momentum for the second leg of this season series. Overall, LA had much more success on the ground than they did through the air against Seattle the first time. That might be especially true in the rematch with Adams out and Corum on a heater. NFL.com's Dan Parr believes that the RB2 can be a viable play this week in the fantasy semifinals:



"Blake Corum would be No. 1 on my list if he wasn't running into a tough matchup. He's rushed for 70-plus yards and at least one touchdown in three straight games. Sure, he's the backup to Kyren Williams, but that is fantasy-starter production. Corum is averaging 17.8 fantasy PPG in the past three weeks and has double-digit carries in each of his last two games. Keeping the streak alive will be difficult against the Seahawks, who held him to 10 yards on eight carries when the Rams defeated Seattle a month ago."

