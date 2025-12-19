Rams Final Fantasy Takeaways vs. Seahawks Ahead of Championship Round

The Los Angeles Rams couldn't get it done on Thursday Night Football. With a chance to essentially lock up the NFC West division and the No. 1 seed in the conference, they were bested by the Seattle Seahawks, with the season series now tied at one apiece.

The offense stagnated quite a bit in the second half, but it's hard to blame them when they scored 37 points in the overtime loss.

Ultimately, though, it wasn't enough, as Sam Darnold bounced back from his two interceptions to lead a clutch drive in overtime, capped off with a two-point conversion for the win.

The final result doesn't matter for fantasy football, except for the poor souls who played either of the D/STs in this game. The Rams may not have gotten the dub in real life, but their fantasy managers are likely in great shape to make the championship now.

Rams' offense is the 2025 fantasy season MVP



Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA;

1. Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford didn't have his top end-zone target available for this game, as Davante Adams sat out for the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury. It didn't matter much, though, as he made big play after big play with Puka Nacua and a ragtag group of depth pieces. He finished with an astounding 457 yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-49 passing, giving him 30.88 fantasy points for the week.

If he can do this against a top-notch Seattle Seahawks defense, he shouldn't have much trouble putting up numbers in the fantasy championship round versus the Atlanta Falcons. Stafford buoyed his case for QB2 in fantasy football this year and MVP in real life with this stellar performance.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA;

2. Puka Nacua

With Davante Adams sidelined, Puka Nacua stepped up hugely. He was practically a one-man offense, reeling in 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. It marked his third straight week with at least 150 yards receiving, tying the NFL record held by the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb.

He has to know that he can break it next game against the Falcons' vulnerable secondary. If Adams remains out, Nacua is a safe bet to finish as the WR1 for the week and complete the 2025 fantasy season as the top wideout over the Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA;

3. Blake Corum

The writing was on the wall, but this game might have been the final nail in the coffin for Kyren Williams' status as the undisputed RB1 on the Rams' depth chart. He had 23 carries for 70 yards and three catches for another 15, while Blake Corum had 61 yards and a touchdown on 15 total touches.

It's becoming increasingly apparent that Corum is the more explosive option of the two, and LA has rewarded him with the red-zone and goal-line opportunities because of it. Corum is a strong FLEX play for the championship and could even be a safer bet than Williams at this point.