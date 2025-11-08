Rams Make Final Roster Moves Before 49ers Game
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have proceeded as expected when finalizing their roster for Sunday's contest against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Special Teams Are Set
The Rams activated both K Harrison Mevis and LS Jake McQuaide off the practice squad.
This was as expected as Sean McVay essentially named McQuaide as this week's starter on Wednesday before confirming both players would start on Friday. This move means the Rams can only activate both men two more times before the team must sign them to their practice squad if they wish to use them again this season.
On Friday, McVay stated that the Rams were not saying goodbye to Joshua Karty and they would reevaluate the position next week. McVay also praised both Karty and Alex Ward for how they have handled this situation.
Chase Blackburn on the Situation
Rams Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn spoke on Thursday regarding the decision to sign Mevis and McQuaide to the practice squad.
“I think over time the operation and the standard that we have set hasn't been reached to this point. I think we all know that and it's about what's best for the Rams. We love all the players that we have here, but we just have to always continue to evaluate. At the end of the day, competition breeds success. I believe that with all my heart. They’re coming in here to compete and we'll figure it out.”
Blackburn was also asked if the kicking issues were due to protection or the performance of the kicker.
“I think there's a little bit of everything," stated Blackburn. "I think early there was some protection [problems], but it was combined with some of the operation as well. At the end of the day, it's about executing, getting better and continuing to improve in all facets with the operation as far as the timing, the ball flight and the protection. I think we've done a good job of shoring up the protection. Obviously, it comes first. We can solve that with practice reps that coaches put in with the pads on and different stuff like that to simulate it. We're continuing to work through the operation stuff."
