Sean McVay Reveals Message Sent to Rams Before 49ers Game
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are looking for redemption against the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a heartbreaking overtime loss at home in week five.
McVay's Message
Following the team's win over the New Orleans Saints, McVay and the franchise immediately shifted focus to their divisional game as these next set of games are likely to decide who wins the NFC West, especially as the division enters a three-headed race that is storming towards the playoffs, while the Arizona Cardinals try desperately to catch up.
Earlier in the week, McVay spoke to the media regarding his messaging to his team as they prepare for what could be the most defining stretch for the team since winning Super Bowl LVI.
“One day at a time," stated McVay. "It's such a long season and there still is so much ball left to be played. This is an excellent opponent we're playing. We're familiar with them. We played them pretty recently, but it's always a great challenge. We know that it's going to take 60 minutes and then maybe even then some like we knew what happened on the Thursday game."
"I think we try to have a consistent rhythm and routine and an approach that's geared towards us continuously improving while acknowledging the things that we need to do going against a specific opponent, both personnel-driven and tactically. But our guys are excited about continuously taking steps to where we can improve throughout. I think that's what the good teams do.”
The Division Race
During the week, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua shared his thoughts on the division race.
“I wouldn't say there’s any extra juice needed, especially against this opponent with the history that we have and the want to go out there and keep the momentum that we've been playing with after coming from the bye right before," stated Nacua. "I think it's going to be exciting for us to go out there. Coach has been asking for a complete game and we feel like we're right there on the brink of it.”
