Ram Digest

Sean McVay Reveals Message Sent to Rams Before 49ers Game

The Los Angeles Rams remain dedicated to their process as they look to retain their divisional crown

Brock Vierra

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at a press conference after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at a press conference after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are looking for redemption against the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a heartbreaking overtime loss at home in week five.

McVay's Message

Following the team's win over the New Orleans Saints, McVay and the franchise immediately shifted focus to their divisional game as these next set of games are likely to decide who wins the NFC West, especially as the division enters a three-headed race that is storming towards the playoffs, while the Arizona Cardinals try desperately to catch up.

Earlier in the week, McVay spoke to the media regarding his messaging to his team as they prepare for what could be the most defining stretch for the team since winning Super Bowl LVI.

“One day at a time," stated McVay. "It's such a long season and there still is so much ball left to be played. This is an excellent opponent we're playing. We're familiar with them. We played them pretty recently, but it's always a great challenge. We know that it's going to take 60 minutes and then maybe even then some like we knew what happened on the Thursday game."

Sean McVay
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think we try to have a consistent rhythm and routine and an approach that's geared towards us continuously improving while acknowledging the things that we need to do going against a specific opponent, both personnel-driven and tactically. But our guys are excited about continuously taking steps to where we can improve throughout. I think that's what the good teams do.”

The Division Race

During the week, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua shared his thoughts on the division race.

Puka Nacua
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

“I wouldn't say there’s any extra juice needed, especially against this opponent with the history that we have and the want to go out there and keep the momentum that we've been playing with after coming from the bye right before," stated Nacua. "I think it's going to be exciting for us to go out there. Coach has been asking for a complete game and we feel like we're right there on the brink of it.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.