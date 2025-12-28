Sean McVay Details His Response to Rams' Special Teams Failures

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' Special Teams unit looks to take a step forward as they venture into a new era with head coach Sean McVay leading the charge.

McVay Takes Ownership and Details Path Forward

McVay was asked on Saturday if he's spent more time with the Rams' Special Teams unit, after he decided to fire Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn last week. In his answer, McVay put the failures of the unit on himself while blaming himself for Blackburn's departure.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“I have," stated McVay . "I've been around it a little bit more and I think the first thing out that I want to acknowledge is that anytime you do something like that… Unfortunately [Former Special Teams Coordinator] Chase [Blackburn] has to feel the things that he's feeling, but I have to be honest with myself as a leader and say I let Chase down. I let our group down. I think there has to be that acknowledgement of, if you're really having extreme ownership, you have to be better."

"With that being said, you also have to be able to make decisions that you think move your group forward. I think [Interim Special Teams Coordinator] Ben [Kotwica] has done a really good job. I've been around a little bit more, but I have total trust and confidence in Ben and [Assistant Special Teams Coach Matthew Harper] ‘Harp’ and the guys that assist in those phases. I've loved the response. I've loved the intentionality, the urgency and the clarity that I feel our guys have going into it. Then we have to be able to bring it to life."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"I am excited about watching us compete. I'm excited about watching the way that we finish the week of preparation because I think it's put us in a position to be able to go play with a quiet mind, to have some of the things that we've challenged them on to be able to improve in each of the different phases that will come up. I'm confident that it'd be a great challenge like it is every single week in this league when the enemy has a say. I think our guys have the right focus and concentration and the approach has been what we're looking for.”

With Kotwica and Harper, the Rams look to get back on track. In their four losses, special teams blunders played a massive role in three of them. Despite that, kicker Harrison Mevis has only missed one kick in his career while Ethan Evans continues to be one of the league's best.

A ton of resources at their disposal.

