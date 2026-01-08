Rams' Jared Verse Details Defensive Approach Towards Panthers

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued preparations on Wednesday, checking all their boxes before flying out to Carolina as they will play the Panthers on Saturday, kicking off this year's postseason.

The Rams, the fifth seed in the NFC, look to avenge a sloppy loss in the rain that served as the catalyst for their rocky finish to the season. Before and after their practice, Chris Shula , Mike LaFleur, Jared Verse , and Puka Nacua spoke to reporters regarding a variety of topics.

They spoke on their preparations, perspectives on the game, lessons learned from the matchup and much more.

Watch Jared Verse's Press Conference Below

Verse on the Panthers

Verse spoke during his presser on what happened in the Rams' defeat to Carolina.

“We didn't stop the run," stated Verse. "I think that was the biggest thing. Their game plan to lead the flock, run, try to take up as much time as possible while getting yards, popping off three yards, maybe getting knocked back for a yard, get four more yards. That's not something that we can sustain as a defense.”

Verse then detailed where the Rams were deficient in run defense. The Panthers' rushing attack set up three touchdowns by Bryce Young.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) celebrates with linebacker Jared Verse (8) and defensive end Braden Fiske (55) after sacking quarterback Baker Mayfield (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I think it was just knocking us off the ball," stated Verse. "I think we didn't get our feet in the ground. I don't think we were mentally prepared. I think it was nothing that they did too effectively. Obviously, they're a good team. Their a playoff team, a great team. Everybody in the league is a great player, they’re a good team. I think they just got good knock back and that we weren’t awake.”

Verse is hungry for redemption. He spoke on a promise made to Quentin Lake on returning to the playoffs after last season's loss to Philadelphia.

“The whole off season I spent more on my mental than anything else," stated Verse. "I was trying to figure out what I had to do better in this aspect or what I have to do better in that aspect because I left so many plays on the field and I was like, ‘I don't ever want to have that happen again.’ This whole season I've left plays on the field, I've done things where I took a shot and I didn't make it, but I've also took a shot and I did make it."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Playing in that 50/50 realm, but realizing now this is the playoffs. We can't afford to let one big play go off. We can't afford any big explosive plays. We just have to be us and I’m just going to do my one-of-11.”

