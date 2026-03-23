Don't Believe False Narratives Regarding Rams' Attempt to Extend Puka Nacua

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. There is this myth that is currently circulating around the internet and with some in the media that Jaxon Smith-Njigba's new deal has forced the Los Angeles Rams to spend more money to extend Puka Nacua. That couldn't be further from the truth, and here's why.

The Truth About Puka Nacua' Extension

I've written extensively on the fact that Smith-Njigba's deal kicks in for the 2028 NFL season while Nacua's kicks in next season. I won't rehash those points because it's as simple as this. The Seahawks have a year to make the numbers work, and the Rams have to make the numbers work immediately, or they will handcuff themselves in regard to making moves in free agency and the draft. Long story short, it's accounting.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) react after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The next major point is that I have expected Nacua's deal to be around $45 million in terms of average annual value. The fact that Smith-Njigba only got $42.2 million is a positive sign that Nacua's expected value is not likely to rise due to Smith-Njigba's deal, as his deal is already set to outearn Seattle's playmaker.

On top of all of that, Seattle is making moves that the Rams already accomplished, putting the false narratives to rest. Sure, the Rams could've extended Nacua right now to save a few million, but at what cost? This would accelerate their plans for the future and tie up liquid cash the team might be holding on to for last-minute free agency moves.

Feb 4, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) smiles at the San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Also the Seahawks have to extend cornerback Devon Witherspoon to a record-setting deal. Whose record would Witherspoon break? Rams' cornerback Trent McDuffie's of course.

Let's be clear. The Rams are not stupid. A franchise doesn't have eight winning seasons in nine years because of foolish choices. The team has structured themselves up beautifully to take on Nacua's contract as well as others.

Quentin Lake, Nate Landman, and Kyren Williams all have deals the Rams will be able to walk away from after this season, and would escape from flawlessly after 2027.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) react in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As players sign new deals and others leave, there needs to be a long-term vision to sustain success. The Rams already took care of McDuffie, meaning any savings they got from extending Smith-Njigba before Nacua got his deal will be washed away once Witherspoon is awarded his extension. With a few million in between Nacua and Smith-Njigba, that will also get washed away with the rising salary cap, which has jumped nearly $100 million in the last five years.

This was always the plan; don't panic because the franchise surely isn't.