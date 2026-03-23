Rams Mock Draft: Grabbing As Many Game-Changers As Possible
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WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of options in the 2026 Draft, so let's look at this mock that pushes the chips towards the center to win another Super Bowl in Los Angeles.
Pick 13: Makai Lemon, WR, USC
Instant playmaker who is already a Southern California football legend. Lemon has every tool in his arsenal to be an All-Pro and a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate if he gets enough targets. Lemon is a reliable threat that rounds out the Rams' receiver corps, especially if the Rams want to continue Konata Mumpfield's usage on the outside.
Pick 20: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
The Rams sent picks 61 & 93 plus a 2027 second-round pick for Sadiq and the 180th overall pick. Talented playmaker who can play both tight end and wide receiver. Gives the Rams needed depth to continue with their 13 personnel offense while providing Terrance Ferguson a familiar and explosive partner to revolutionize offensive football with consistent mismatches.
Pick 180: Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, OL, Texas A&M
Reed-Adams is a talented lineman who provides instant depth on the interior, a position that saw both Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson miss multiple games. Avila and Dotson are also impending free agents, thus Reed-Adams could be an instant replacement come next season.
Pick 207: Nick Barrett, DL, South Carolina
Big-bodied, physical, comes from an NFL defensive factory, and set to turn 23 this July, and is coming into the league at 312 pounds. Line depth for this season, but a player who should develop into a solid role for the remainder of his time in Los Angeles.
Pick 232: Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU
Long-term wide receiver project who possesses shifty movements and was underutilized in a horrific LSU offense. I genuinely believe Thomas could become a consistent NFL target at the very least, but he provides depth to the receiver room and would likely benefit from a year on the Rams' practice squad.
Pick 251: Jalen Catalon, S, Missouri
Smart, sturdy, and is able to play in any environment. It helps that he played for four different programs, but that's the story of modern college football. Catalon could be a solid player, but if his playing career is limited, Catalon has coaching written all over him. I covered Catalon at UNLV, and he's a true glue guy. So the Rams will either have a contributor or a coaching assistant.
Pick 252: Tommy Castellanos, QB, Florida State
A fun project. While it's doubtful Castellanos will develop into a true QB1, he has some solid traits that make it a possibility, but as a gadget player, Castellanos could become a unique option for a franchise with notable red zone issues.
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Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.