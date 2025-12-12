How Matthew Stafford Continues to Honor Detroit Even as a Rams Star

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While time may not heal all wounds, they heal most and for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his former squad the Detroit Lions, another matchup doesn't seem to have the anger or narrative of years past.

Regardless, Stafford continues to be there for his former city, especially in a challenging part of the year.

Stafford Remains Connected to Detroit

Stafford will forever feel a special type of way with Detroit. In that city, Stafford started his adult life, became a family man, and established himself as one of the most famous people to live there. With that influence, Stafford has been involved in a variety of philanthropic efforts and despite having lived in Los Angeles for five years, he's still doing his part for the city.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yeah, I think I'm on a call with [reporter] Mitch Albom tomorrow for his radiothon," stated Stafford when asked about charity work in Detroit. "I've done it for however many years straight now so I'm going to hop on a call and try to help raise some money for the city tomorrow as well. We still try to stay somewhat involved. We have friends that are there. We hear from some people. Whether it was things we did at Christmas time or even through the Safe Play Center, we hear from people, yep.”

The Feelings of Old Are Gone

While the fan base will always be tied to Stafford, his view of the Lions have changed over the years. When Stafford got traded from Detroit, the Lions underwent a full overhaul of their roster and considering he hasn't put on a Lions uniform in five season, there isn't much familiarity left to fuel any old wounds, issues, or memories.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hugs Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford after the Lions' 24-23 win in the NFC wild-card game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan, 14, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Stafford, especially since the game is being played in Los Angeles, this is just another game to him. A challenging task but one that lacks the emotion associated with a departure.

“Yeah, I feel that I feel that way," stated Stafford. "I have a ton of respect for them. When I flip the tape on, I don't think about all the guys that I used to play with because hardly any of them are still playing on the team. The biggest thing for me is watching them play and they jump off the tape.

They're fast. They're physical. They're really well-coached. They have playmakers on offense. They have playmakers on defense. They're really sound in the special teams department as well. It's a really good, complete football team. It's been really good for the last couple years. It’ll be another challenge for us.”

