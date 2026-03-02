Post-Combine Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft: Combine Standouts Shine

The Los Angeles Rams may not have made an appearance at the NFL Scouting Combine once more, but that doesn't mean they were out of the loop with key scouts and personnel in attendance to collect information and better understand how prospects operate.

As they enter free agency with a lot of money and two first-round draft picks, the Rams are in a great position to make key moves in free agency and quality selections in the NFL Draft to turn their roster into the favorites to win it all in 2026. Following the scouting combine, let's conclude it with a brand-new mock draft as free agency begins a week from Monday.

Round 1, No. 13 overall (via Falcons): Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee Volunteers

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

McCoy chose not to work out at the combine to the disappointment of some. However, he will do workouts and perform at the Volunteers Pro Day in the coming weeks. His ACL injury will be a key talking point throughout the process, but his tape from his sophomore season is some of the best in the entire draft class, and could be one of the Rams top defensive backs right away if selected.

Round 1, No. 29 overall: Caleb Lomu, offensive tackle, Utah Utes

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A cornerback and offensive tackle (or wide receiver) in the first round feels like the smart direction to go, or vice versa. Lomu is my personal No. 1-rated offensive tackle in this year's draft class, which would make this an awesome choice for the Rams. Lomu is already a sound technician and athlete who showcased grand improvements as a run blocker this past season, and he has the tools to transition to right tackle as a potential future stalwart for years to come.

Round 2, No. 61 overall: Ty Simpson, quarterback, Alabama Crimson Tide

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

There are arguments online about whether Simpson would even be a fit for head coach Sean McVay as a potential successor to Matthew Stafford. That is up to general manager Les Snead and McVay to decide, but the flashes on his tape are encouraging as someone who could develop into a future starter at the next level. As a potential early-round selection, Simpson would not be pressured to be thrown into the fire, as he can spend time and learn under McVay and Stafford.

Round 3, No. 93 overall: Chris Brazzell II, wide receiver, Tennessee Volunteers

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee wideout Chris Brazzell (WO10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brazzell is an exciting pass-catcher, especially on vertical planes and after the catch. The athleticism and speed are legitimate, and it is a skill set that Los Angeles needs to pair with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams from the slot or flanker roles. Brazzell does well to create vertical separation with explosiveness off the line of scrimmage while pairing quality route running skills to generate yards-after-catch plays for the offense.

Round 5, No. 167 overall: Aiden Fisher, linebacker, Indiana Hoosiers

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher (LB08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This mock draft goes off the scenario that the Rams invest at linebacker alongside Nate Landman. Fisher was the glue to the Hoosiers' defense on their way to winning the national championship, showcasing knockback ability as a tackler and block-shedder while having some pass-rush prowess as a blitzer.

Round 6, No. 206 overall: VJ Payne, safety, Kansas State Wildcats

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas State defensive back VJ Payne (DB44) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

At this point, the Rams will be adding depth and developmental talents to the roster. Payne should go higher than the sixth round because of an incredible day of testing at the combine on Friday, as he was one of the biggest measured defensive backs this past week. His experience, versatility, and ball skills could stand out to defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

Round 6, No. 209 overall: Jeff Caldwell, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bearcats

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati wideout Jeff Caldwell (WO13) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Caldwell ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, showcasing incredible athleticism and impressive ball skills during positional work. He is a raw player, but the height, weight, and speed will be an intriguing developmental option and addition to the Rams' wide receiver corps.

Round 7, No. 232 overall: Ceyair Wright, cornerback, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Ceyair Wright (15) celebrates after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While Wright wasn't invited to the combine, he was a standout nickel defender at the Senior Bowl in January, exhibiting closing speed, ball production, sound run fits, and quickness in space. This could help the Rams add some competition to their nickel room in dime-backer subpackages with Quinten Lake as the sixth defensive back on the field.

Round 7, No. 250 overall: Joshua Braun, interior OL, Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats running back Seth McGowan (3) had three touchdowns against Eastern Michigan in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. At left are Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV (17) and Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Joshua Braun (75). | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Always attempt to draft as much depth as you can along the offensive line. The Rams have had some luck landing some gems in the draft along the offensive front, and they could find another in Braun, who joins Kentucky linemen Joshua Farmer and Jager Burton as the third interior linemen of the batch.

Round 7, No. 255 overall: Jackie Marshall, interior DL, Baylor Bears

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor defensive lineman Jackie Marshall (DL19) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Marshall was an impressive athlete on the field this past week as a representive from Baylor. This is an interesting gap penetrator with quickness and explosiveness that could be worthy of development at the next level behind a stout defensive front that already features Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske.

