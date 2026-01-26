The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Rams NFC Championship Loss

SEATTLE, WA. The Los Angeles Rams dropped a golden opportunity to play for a championship in the NFC title game. Here's the good, bad, and ugly from the contest.

The Good: Matthew Stafford

If there was any game to point to that proves QB wins aren't a real thing, it's this game. Stafford was magical and it took a busted coverage (according to multiple members of the Rams ) that worked out in favor of Seattle to decide this game.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Stafford is the first quarterback in NFL playoff history to throw for 350+ yards, 3+ touchdowns, and record zero turnovers in a losing effort.

If Stafford wasn't playing at the level he did tonight, this game would've been a blowout. Say what you want about play calling, about execution, about anything but the film and the stats show that Stafford was at his best, even when the team wasn't/

The Bad: The Defense

We could sit here all day and dissect why the Rams lost in the mannor that they did but when push comes to shove, the facts are this. The Rams defense was outcoaches, outschemed, and were without answers all night long and while their efforts are commendable, they gave up 31 points and were a few moments away from giving up more.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) and Jared Verse (8) and against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker looked like Saquon Barkley, Jaxon Smith-Njigba looked like prime Jerry Rice, and all the Seahawks did was pull out the Sean McVay playbook from the 2010s as if Jared Goff and Todd Gurley were in the backfield...and it worked to perfection. The biggest takeaway was the lack of takeaways. Whoever won the turnover margin would win the game and Sam Darnold's protection of the football is why he is playing for a Super Bowl.

The Ugly: The Chickens Came Home to Roost

Every choice the Rams made this offseason and during the year came back to haunt them tonight. No investment into the defensive back room, minimal investment into the linebacker room, overpaying the wide receiver room, the lack of proper development on Special Teams, the lack of evolution in the Rams pass rush...and we could go on and on and on.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) with the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Isaiah Simmons (27) defends in the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Alright, it happened. Now it's time to move forward. Many believe the Rams championship window closed when Puka Nacua was tackled in bounds to end the game. I agree. However, a new window opens when free agency comes around. If the Rams nail this offseason, they will be champions but if they continue to allow certain positions to stay at the status quo, expect more heart breaking failures.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.