Rams’ Matthew Stafford Explains Heartache of NFC Title Loss

SEATTLE, WA. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFC Championship Game for a spot in the Super Bowl. After watching the AFC Championship Game earlier in the day, both teams entered the contest knowing the New England Patriots would be waiting for them in the NFL's biggest game of the season.

In a back and forth contest that saw incredible moment after moment, the Rams were unable to make the decisive plays to reach their third Super Bowl in the Sean McVay era. After the game, a heart broken locker room spoke to the media.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke from the podium while Matthew Stafford , Puka Nacua , Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, and Kobie Turner spoke from their lockers.

Watch Matthew Stafford's Post Game Press Conference Below

Stafford Continues To Have Confidence in His Guys

During Stafford's post game presser, he spoke about the confidence he has in his team and how they simply did not execute on Sunday night. Entering the game, Stafford spoke on his guys, first detailing the changes in playoff atmospheres over his career.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“I think just through the experience of being able to play in these games, whether it be this late in the season or at all the venues really," stated Stafford. "How the noise affects you and how you have to go out there and operate. I think that's why these walk-throughs and these practices are so important so that everybody's on the same page. When I call that play in the huddle, we're all ready to rock and roll and go play no matter if we can hear ourselves think or not.”

Stafford was also asked about how he creates separation when two talented teams face off in a single contest.

“I think you just have to go out there and execute," stated Stafford. "The biggest part of this is, we can talk about all the other stuff, but we have to be hitting blocks correctly, we have to read our run keys and run the ball effectively. I have to put the ball in a good spot for our guys to go make plays. They have to separate, get open and make plays."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"I think when you go into a battle like this where you have a defense that's playing at the level that they're playing at, you just have to tighten the screws that much more. Go out there and when you have the opportunity to make the plays, try to make them. If they're not there, how do we not make a bad play worse. It's just quarterbacking 101 for me and just trying to keep us moving in the right direction.”

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.