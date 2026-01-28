Rams Have a Big Question To Ask Regarding Kam Curl

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of tough roster decisions to make and potentially bringing back safety Kam Curl is possibly the biggest. Here's what the national media is saying and the realities of the situation.

Will the Rams Extend Curl?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler does not believe the Rams will re-sign Curl due to the money already put aside for Quentin Lake.

"Curl eclipsed 120 tackles and led the Rams' defense with more than 1,000 snaps played," stated Fowler. "But Los Angeles just gave safety Quentin Lake a three-year, $42 million extension, so the chances of the team allocating two big contracts to its secondary are slim."

My Take

Whether or not the Rams re-sign Curl, the decision will not be based on what the Rams have already done with Lake because both players are safeties in name only. Lake is a safety but he's more of a slot corner/ hybrid-linebacker, while Curl plays a variety of roles but often has to defend over the top.

On top of that, no one outside of Kam Kinchens (periodically) plays as many snaps per game as Lake and Curl, making both men incredibly valuable to the Rams' defensive operation.

If Curl is to re-sign with the Rams, it likely won't be for top dollar as the Rams have other responsibilities to cover but there is more than enough gray area to strike a deal and it does appear both sides are open to discussions about extending Curl's time in Los Angeles.

The one big thing to note is that if Rams assistant Aubrey Pleasant takes a defensive coordinator job this cycle, that could greatly impact Curl's future.

Beloved in Los Angeles

Following Curl's massive game against the Chicago Bears in the NFC Divisional Round, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke about his impact and what Curl has meant to his unit since coming to the team in 2024.

“He's been a rock really since the day he got here and especially this season," stated Shula. "He's always been one of our best tacklers. He really stepped up his communication, especially when [Safety Quentin Lake] ‘Q Lake’ went out and he played an awesome game the other night. He was all over the field. I think he felt it and made the big play to close out the game, and he did it earlier in the season. It's nothing surprising, but I was really happy for him.”

Considering Shula's love of using a variety of defensive backs, Curl's versatility and constant presence on the field will play a major factor in a potential return.

