Three Reasons Why the Chargers Want Rams Aubrey Pleasant

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were informed that the Los Angeles Chargers are requesting to interview Assistant Head Coach Aubrey Pleasant for their recent opening. Here's three reasons why the Chargers are interested in the Rams assistant.

1. The Chargers Have a Better Secondary Than the Rams

That's not a criticism of the players on the Rams. The difference between the two Los Angeles franchises is that in recent years, the Chargers have made bold investments into their defensive back room, while Pleasant was given random pieces and made it work.

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams acting head coach Aubrey Pleasant (left) and Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers have a number one corner in Tarheeb Still, a top safety in Derwin James, and a bunch of complementary pieces that fit the structure as a whole. The Rams do have top talents but there's a lack of a consistent third corner and most of the Rams defensive backs, outside of Emmanuel Forbes and Quentin Lake , are either expected free agents or cut candidates in 2026. Plus, with Kobie Turner and Byron Young expected to get extensions, the Rams might not have much money for their secondary.

Thus, if Pleasant could make it work with the Rams, the possibilities if given proper funding could be endless.

2. Pleasant Could Improve An Already Top Defense Immediately

As mentioned, Pleasant has the oppertunity to bring in several former Rams defensive backs to run his system. Pleasant handles the rotations and while players like Quentin Lake, Kam Curl , and at times Kam Kinchens play every snap, based on the defensive package, there's a bunch of rotation within the rest of the team.

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Aubrey Pleasant, assistant head coach/pass game coordinator works out prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Don't be surprised if Curl, Cobie Durant, Roger McCreary, and/ or Darious Williams end up with the Chargers if Pleasant heads to the Bolts.

3. Pleasant and Jim Harbaugh View Team Building Through a Similar Lens

Harbaugh and Pleasant, both former Big Ten players with Michigan and Wisconsin, love football but are in-love with who the work with. Both men prioirtize the person before the play and it is in that similar lens that they make certain traits in their players non-starters to what they want to do.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

A player must be fully and completely present, they must love football, they must be willing to do anything and everything for their teammates, and the must be coachable. All traits that are choices, it is in that belief that both men have been able to get the most from players other teams have overlooked in the past. Harbaugh's calling card is based on a strong offensive line and a defense that is able to grind out wins. Pleasant provides that edge.

