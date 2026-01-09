What Rams' Matthew Stafford Has at Stake vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams are heading to Carolina to face the Panthers in the Super Wild Card round of the playoffs. This will be a rematch of a matchup from earlier in the season, where the Rams fell short against the Panthers. Now the Rams are looking for revenge, and they want to make it hurt by sending the Panthers home for good.

The Rams are looking to get their playoff run started with a huge road victory and make sure they send a statement to the rest of the teams on Saturday. The Rams have put together the best game plan, and they know they have to execute well if they want to come out of Carolina with a playoff win. It is never easy for a team traveling across the country to play, but the Rams do a great job of doing that and are going to make sure they make no excuses and leave it all on the field on Saturday.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Huge Prediction for Matthew Stafford

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will make sure his team is ready for this. He wants to have a great game because that gives his team a great opportunity to win. Stafford has been great this season, and he is looking to play his best football in these playoffs.

"As previously mentioned, Stafford didn’t have his best game the last time the Panthers and Rams met in the regular season. With the stakes raised, I’m expecting a much better performance from the veteran quarterback," said Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated.

"The Panthers have a solid pass defense, but I think they’ll struggle to contain the tandem of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, who combined for over 2,500 yards and 24 touchdown receptions in the regular season. Adams was on the receiving end of both of Stafford’s touchdown passes when the Rams faced Carolina in late November, and he led the NFL with 14 touchdowns catches."

"Stafford, outside of a few bad games, took care of the football well in 2025. He only had two games with multiple interceptions––although, one did come against the Panthers. Still, he had more games without an interception than games with one, and had a stretch of eight consecutive games during the season in which he didn’t have a single pass picked off."

"I think Stafford will throw for over 300 yards and three touchdown passes, all while protecting the football and not throwing a single interception. It would be the fourth time he’s put up those numbers in a game this year."

