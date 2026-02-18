How Rams Running Back Duo is Set For Game-Wrecking Production in 2026

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. For the first time since Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson lit the Dallas Cowboys up in the 2018 NFC Divisional Round, Los Angeles Rams' running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum established a true 1-2 running back punch that went up against the top lighting and thunder duos in the NFL, often coming out on top.

Pro Football Focus' Jim Wyman put both men in his top 20 highest graded running backs in 2025, setting both men up to improve on their rookie effort as a duo. Both men combined for over 2,300 yards in the 2025 regular season. Both men also played a pivotal role in the Rams averaging over 100 yards in each of their three playoff games, despite Matthew Stafford averaging 40 passes per contest.

Kyren Williams

Williams was ranked seventh with a grade of 85.2, coming in right behind Jahmyr Gibbs.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs to score a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

" Williams never really had a dominant rushing performance on the season, as he never rushed for more than 110 yards in a game and only finished with one other 100-yard performance," stated Wyman. "However, he rushed for 1,485 yards on 312 carries thanks to his remarkable consistency, as he only rushed for under 50 yards in a game twice while posting a rushing grade sub-60.0 just once (Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, which was also the only game where he didn’t force a missed tackle)."

It's important to note that Williams averaged 15 carries per game, putting him on the lower end of carries compared to his counterparts. However, Williams did secure his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season. His third in three years as a starter.

Blake Corum

Corum had a grade of 78.5 after breaking through during his sophomore campaign. Had Corum received more carries, the Rams could have had two 1,000-yard rushers due to Corum's vision and ability to make cuts on a dime before exploding out of them.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) takes the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After being a non-factor for much of his rookie season, Corum saw a major role increase in 2025, nearly tripling his snap totals in a relief role. Corum was very efficient as a runner despite a lack of opportunities, carrying the ball 175 times for 876 yards and six scores, while 28% of his rushes resulted in either first downs or touchdowns. He has yet to fumble once in his NFL career.

The Rams are welcoming both men back for the 2026 season.

