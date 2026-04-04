Rams Have Golden Opportunity to Weaken Rival 49ers

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams do not appear to be a team looking to make a major signing before the NFL Draft. The team took care of business, using the trade market and free agency to address pressing needs, allowing them to draft with confidence and not out of desperation.

However, following the draft, the Rams, along with the rest of the NFL, will have access to the post-draft free agent market. After teams look at their roster, following the NFL's annual selection process, they will have the chance to address remaining holes with players who are often signed at discounted rates.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

One player in particular is former San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings . A premier WR3 who can turn into a dominant WR2 and often can double as a reliable WR1, he remains unsigned as teams look for a proper price tag. If Jennings continues to go unsigned, a year with the Rams could be the key to getting a top deal next offseason.

Here's 49ers general manager John Lynch talking about Jennings, giving his insight that proves the value that the Rams could snag.

Lynch Praises Jennings

During the NFL Owners Meetings, Lynch spoke about the decision to let Jennings go in favor of Mike Evans.

“You know, that's hard, because Jauan’s played such good football for us,” stated Lynch. “We made a lot of efforts to try to get Jauan done long-term in the end. Last year, we came up with a one-year deal with some incentives, and Jauan, to his credit, went and earned those. He was a pro.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Things worked out with Mike. I thought we got him on a good deal. He really wanted to be a part of our organization, and that's humbling. And, we're fortunate to have a player of his ilk, of his character. And we're thrilled to have him -- our players are.”

There's one key that Lynch didn't detail. Evans is essentially on a one-year deal, while Jennings was looking for a multi-year contract. That's what makes it a good deal. Lynch would continue to praise Jennings.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) takes a selfie after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

“Jauan’s one of my favorite players and one of Kyle [Shanahan’s] favorite players,” stated Lynch. “He'll find a good home. And I think Jauan will go play great football for someone. Can't say enough for what that guy did for … When that guy stepped between the lines, man, he was a presence, and they had to deal with him.



“And [he] won us a lot of football games. So, I can't say enough about him.”