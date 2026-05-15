Every Rams Primetime Game: TV Schedule, Dates and Matchups

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play seven primetime games in 2026 as the NFL announced the schedule. That is three more primetime games than last year and shouldn't be surprising considering the Rams are one of the top Super Bowl contenders this season. Typically teams don't get more than six primetime games.

Their seven primetime games tie the NFL record with the Kansas City Chiefs last season and the Buffalo Bills in 2023. The Rams will play their first primetime game in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne and their last in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas.

Below is the Rams' 2026 primetime slate with TV information

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF), Netflix, 5:35 p.m. PT

The Rams will begin the season in Week 1 in primetime against the San Francisco 49ers. There has been a lot of drama around this game with the 49ers accusing the Rams of requesting this matchup to avoid a SoFi Stadium takeover from opposing fans. Sean McVay has prepared his team well for long road trips in the past. This will be a great game to start the season.

Week 2: vs. New York Giants (MNF), ESPN, 5:15 p.m. PT

Following a long trip to Australia and playing on Thursday Night Football, the Rams will be right back in primetime in Week 2 against the New York Giants. This should be a good time for the Rams to get the Giants early in the season while John Harbaugh and the Giants are still figuring things out.



Week 3: @ Denver Broncos (SNF), NBC, 5:15 p.m. PT

The Rams will start the season with three consecutive primetime games. A game against the Broncos in Week 3 sets up nicely with Bo Nix coming off his ankle injury. It will certainly be a defensive battle, but with Nix potentially limited, the Rams can sneak out a win.

Week 5: vs. Buffalo Bills (MNF), ESPN, 5:15 p.m. PT

Before Week 6, the Rams will already have played on Monday Night Football twice. The Rams last played the Bills in 2024 in a 44-42 classic. This will be Matthew Stafford vs. Josh Allen. While it won't be an easy game, the Bills tend to start slow and that may be the case again with a new head coach.



Week 12: vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Eve), Netflix, 5 p.m. PT

This will be the first time the NFL has played on Thanksgiving Eve. While it's not Thanksgiving, it will be the first time the Rams have played around the holiday since 1975. The Rams and Packers should be two of the top contenders in the NFC.

Week 13: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (TNF), Prime Video, 5:15 p.m. PT

Both of these teams will headline the Thanksgiving weekend slate before playing each other the following week. The Rams will have one more day of rest while the Chiefs will be coming off of a game against the Buffalo Bills. Everyone will be hoping for another classic like 2018.





Week 16: @ Seattle Seahawks (Christmas), FOX, 5:15 p.m. PT

The Rams will wrap up their primetime schedule in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas. This will be a rematch of the NFC Championship game and and a case of déjà vu from last year's Week 16 game that was an instant classic, a game in which the Rams fell in overtime.