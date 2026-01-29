Rams Have One Crucial Decision to Make This Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams are going to look at different ways of getting better next season. The Rams wanted to win another Super Bowl last season, but they fell one game short of getting to the big game.

That is something the Rams will use next season as a bit of motivation, and it was a stinging experience when it happened the way it did. But moving forward, they will put all their focus on the offseason and the things they have to do to get back to playing in the big games.

The Rams will have a lot of challenges this offseason. They have to figure out how to fix the problems that present themselves towards the end of the season.

They will also have to figure out what players they want to bring back and which ones they will let walk in free agency. For the Rams, they are going to look at things in a long way, and what this team needs to be successful next season will be the main focus. That has been the thing they have been doing over the last few offseasons.

May 23, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during organized team activities at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One major decision that the Rams are going to have to make is one free agent offensive lineman Rob Havenstein. Havenstein is a veteran on the offensive line and did not finish last season on the field, as he was dealing with an injury. Havenstein is a good offensive lineman, but with his age, will the Rams be looking to go with a young option? Or will the Rams want to bring him back next season and make sure they have that veteran presence on the offensive line?

PFF ranked Havenstein as the No. 60 overall free agent this offseason. He will be one of the best tackles on the market. If the Rams let him walk, some team will take the chance on him, and he will likely be a starter next season, either with the Rams or elsewhere.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

60. T Rob Havenstein, Los Angeles Rams

Snaps: 2,180 | PFF grade: 76.9

Havenstein appeared in just seven games during the 2025 season after dealing with an ankle injury, but he was more consistent in the years prior. From 2020 to 2024, the Rams' right tackle earned an overall PFF grade of 86.1 along with a 90.2 PFF run-blocking mark. While the 33-year-old has been less effective in pass protection, he could still draw interest as a starting option on the edge.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

