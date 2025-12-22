Why Rams Haven't Been Phased by Loss to Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams just took a severe hit. In Week 16's Thursday Night Football feature, they played a hell of a game, one of the best primetime showdowns this season. Unfortunately, they came out on the wrong end of an overtime comeback against the Seattle Seahawks.



This wasn't just an ordinary loss, either. While LA is still in good shape at 11-4, they're no longer leading the NFC West. The Seahawks were able to rip away the division crown and the No. 1 seed in the conference with their incredible clutch effort. Now, the Rams will need some luck to regain their status as the top dog in the NFL.



Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Rams still the Super Bowl favorite

The first time the Los Angeles Rams played the Seattle Seahawks, it was another closely contested affair. LA sneaked by with a 21-19 victory, after Jason Myers' 61-yard game-winning field goal attempt fell short. Despite the loss, the Seahawks had to feel encouraged by their performance in Week 11, as they were able to keep the Rams' explosive offense in check and nearly overcome four interceptions from quarterback Sam Darnold.

In the second leg of the season series, the Rams can feel pretty good about their loss. It took some fluke plays for Seattle to come out on top in overtime, including a punt-return touchdown from Rashid Shaheed and a controversial backward pass that was recovered in the end zone for a two-point conversion for the Seahawks.



When I watch teams like the Rams and Seahawks, while being a Giants fan, I feel like I’m watching a different football league. — 𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 (@AbdulCarterMVP) December 19, 2025

While it never feels great to blow a 30-14 lead in the fourth quarter, the Rams proved that they were able to control the game for the majority of the night, despite missing top-tier wide receiver Davante Adams. If these two teams meet again this year, it'll be in the playoffs, and Adams should be back lining up alongside Puka Nacua.

It'll be interesting to see who winds up as the betting favorite if the Rams collide with the Seahawks again in the postseason. With a split season series featuring two close games, it might just come down to whoever's the home team, which would be Seattle if the standings hold. However, LA still holds the top odds to be the Super Bowl champion. FanDuel has the Rams at +450, with the Seahawks right behind them at +600. Each team's last two games of the regular season will be significant, too.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

To keep up with the Rams' Super Bowl odds throughout the year, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.