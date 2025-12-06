How the Rams' Brothers of Destruction Have Fueled Defense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. From outside appearances, Jared Verse and Byron Young are nothing alike. Verse was born and raised in Pennsylvania, is a media darling who knows how to toe the line between cocky and confident, who has been the face of the Rams defense in the post-Aaron Donald era.

Young was born and raised in South Carolina and played college football in the states of Georgia and Tennessee. Young doesn't always come out for the cameras and often his work and play have gone underappreciated by the football community at large.

But when one peels back the first layer and takes a closer look at the two, it's no surprise the men act like brothers who have been competing since they were children. Both men have the same respect for the game, the same thirst for success, and the same work ethic. Verse and Young are two of the best edge players in football, and as they are hitting their peak, the Rams are closing in on what could be their best championship window in years.

The Men on the Prowl

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay gave a detailed report on the relationship between the two superstar players and how that translates to the product on the field.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I think they both have just a great zest for playing this game," stated McVay. "They enjoy messing around with each other. They're a really good example. We always talk about walking that fine line of the urgency and the enjoyment. I think they do a great job of that. I think there's a lot of selflessness and a lot of love for celebrating each other's successes."

"I can think about it as you're asking me about it, even in the postgame locker room after we won against Jacksonville in London. They had their arm around each other. They're like stepbrothers with each other. They're really good football players that I think have nice complimentary skill sets. They love and care about each other."

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"I think [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio does such a great job setting the temperature and the tone for that room giving guys the freedom to be themselves, but also has the structure of continuously challenging and pushing them to be who they want to be as players and as men. I love those two guys and I love watching how authentic and real their relationship and support of one another is. They go at each other too in a good way as well.”

Brothers in arms. When Verse and Young take to the field on Sunday, both men are looking to build on career seasons as both have already secured career highs in single-season sacks, while their work has put continuous pressure on the line of scrimmage, often swinging momentum towards Los Angeles.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.