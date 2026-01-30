How Rams Can Benefit From Expanding NFL Salary Cap

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams learned that the NFL salary cap is taking another significant hike.

The Latest on the Cap

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL's annual salary cap is expected to break the $300 million mark for the first time in history.

"The NFL informed clubs today it is projecting a 2026 salary cap in the range of $301.2 million to $305.7 million per club, per source," stated Pelissero. "That would represent another significant jump from this year’s $279.2 million cap number, and nearly $100M than the $208.2M cap in 2022."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands the ball off to running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"The NFL is now expected to have its first $300 million salary cap in 2026, with the exact number to be finalized before free agency officially opens March 11," added Pelissero.

How This Benefits the Rams

This is going to give the Rams a bunch of financial freedom, especially once the Rams make certain moves that should free up over $55 million in space for this offseason alone. In the short term, the Rams have more than enough cash to make a splashy signing, while being able to supplement the roster with needed veteran depth and players who are consistent Special Teams performers.

In the long-term, a rising cap is everything for the Rams as they will have to transition away from Matthew Stafford , while keeping the core of the team intact. This offseason, the 2023 draft class becomes extension eligible for the first time, so players like Puka Nacua, Steve Avila, Kobie Turner, Byron Young , Warren McClendon, and others are up for their second deals.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

After that, the 2024 class comes into play with guys like Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kam Kinchens, and others.

So as soon as Stafford's massive average annual value drops off the books, the Rams will have the financial freedom to pay another veteran and build their team around them or go with a rookie, then having over $300 at that point alone to supplement the young passer, considering the rising rates of the cap.

What This Means Right Now

The Rams have more than enough to bring back Kam Curl and Cobie Durant to keep their secondary whole. The Rams also have enough to give Stafford more money if he wants more and after these last few seasons of contract disputes, that's not entirely out of the question.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) reacts to a rushing touchdown scored by running back Kyren Williams (not pictured) against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The most important takeaway is that the Rams have every resource needed to fix the issues of 2025 and to walk into the 2026 season with the best roster in football.