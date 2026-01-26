Five Observations From the Rams Loss in NFC Championship

SEATTLE, WA. The Los Angeles Rams lost a heart breaker to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. Here are five observations from the contest.

1. The Special Teams Issues Require a Change In Philosophy to Team Building

The Rams changed personnel and coaches and it didn't matter. Xavier Smith's muffed punts were bizarre considering how consistent he was this season but it's indicative of the larger problem and that is the strategy of using "leftover" players for every Special Teams position. The best Special Teams units have dedicated players who specialize in that area of the field who uphold the standards of the unit. The Rams do not have that culture and it needs to change immediately.

2. Financial Allocation of Funds Per Position Needs to Evolve

$10 million. That's how much the Rams paid Tutu Atwell to wear street clothes in the NFC Championship. While not just this game, it's clear the Rams paid Atwell for no good reason and the excuse that they made him inactive because he doesn't play Special Teams isn't good enough as this wasn't something new to the Rams.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zero investment into their defensive back room. Nuff said.

3. The Rams Have Massive Questions to Answer Regarding Their Secondary

The Rams secondary was put in tough spots all night long. While it's easy to criticize the players, it's clear that the scheme was figured out and exploited by Seattle's ability to successful run the ball and then building a passing attack off the quick throw and play action, giving Sam Darnold the confidence and timing to target receivers downfield.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Cobie Durant, Kam Cur l , Ahkello Witherspoon, and Roger McCreary are all free agents and Darious Williams is a cut candidate. Emmanuel Forbes' fifth year option has to be decided on this offseason too. Lots of questions to ask, especially with Chris Shula having head coaching interviews while Aubrey Pleasant has interviewed for the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator job.

4. Despite the Loss, the Framework For Championship Success Remains In Tact

Matthew Stafford will be back if he wants to keep playing as will Davante Adams. Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and others from the 2023 and subsequently the 2024 draft classes will return and Kyren Williams, Quentin Lake, and Nate Landman are all under contract next season.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Depending on what happens with Rob Havenstein, the Rams are set to return most if not all of their captains and the championship mentality built this season already solves one part of the championship puzzle.

5. 2026 Will Be An Offseason of Change

An expected mass exodus of the coaching staff for promotions with other organizations, two first round picks in 2026, and a bunch of impending free agents and cut candidates. There is no running it back with the 2025 team. This season is very much over.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

However, that's not necessarily a bad thing. The Rams, as mentioned, still have core pieces in place and perhaps new voices and new attitudes could be the thing to life Los Angeles back to the Super Bowl.

