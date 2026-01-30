Three Intriguing Free Agent Options For Rams After Extended Cap

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have learned the NFL salary cap will extend to over $300 million this season. With that being said, here's three options per ESPN's Matt Bowen's Top 50 free agent rankings who could fit the Rams' pressing needs.

The Options

Riq Woolen

The Report

"Woolen has 12 interceptions and 36 pass breakups so far in his four-year career," stated Bowen. "A lack of consistent eye discipline has prevented him from reaching his ceiling in coverage, but he has the physical traits and speed at 6-foot-4 to help a defense majoring in man coverage and two-deep zone."

The Take

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) celebrates following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Rams need a number one and Woolen isn't that. If it was Devon Witherspoon, back the Brinks truck up, but Woolen is a CB2 player. That's not an attempt to be disrespectful but he's not the needle mover the Rams need to round out the room.

That and we all saw the taunting penalty in the NFC Championship game. However, that doesn't mean the Rams should be out on Woolen. He's talented and passionate. If Cobie Durant doesn't return, Woolen could be an option, as long as the Rams go and get a number one. I think Woolen would return to his Pro Bowl form from being exposed to the Rams' defensive back program...at the right price.

Tyler Linderbaum

The Report

"Linderbaum has a tone-setting mentality on the interior of the front, using elite foot speed and body control to match pass rushers or climb to the second level in the run game," stated Bowen. "His pass block win rate of 97.2% tied for second among 31 qualifying centers this season."

The Take

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) reacts after a defensive penalty against the Green Bay Packers gives the Ravens a first down on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens won the game, 41-24. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Such a tough conversation because Coleman Shelton had a career year and there's continuity with the offensive line and Shelton's command was a big reason for it. However, Shelton's already an older player and how often do near-generational centers become available on the free agent market? At the end of the day, the center can't pass the football.

To me, this is a Matthew Stafford call. Do what makes your quarterback happy and it seems Shelton makes him very happy.

Nakobe Dean

The Report

"Dean bounced back from a knee injury in the 2024 playoffs to produce 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 55 total tackles in 10 games in 2025," stated Bowen. "He's the best blitzing linebacker in the league, arriving angry versus running backs in pass protection. And he has the pursuit speed to track the ball on the edges."

The Take

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This is such a tough choice because as much as Dean would be such a difference-maker for the Rams, agreeing to the idea of signing him would contradict the same reasons I stated the Rams should stay away from Dre Greenlaw just one season ago. Injury history and in the NFL, Dean's in extensive and he's already smaller in nature.

Dean has never played a full season but the Eagles were at their best when he played his fullest. Besides, nothing fixes the body like the Southern California sunshine. This is a no doubt because Dean can cover, blitz, and command. He is what a linebacker should be, and if he was Nate Landman's size, we'd be talking about Dean like he's Mike Singletary.

Remember what happened again in the playoffs? Dean solves that.

