Two Major Keys that Will Play a Factor For Rams' Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams are going to do everything they can to get better this offseason. That is one thing that we know about this Rams regime, and that is what we have seen over the years for this franchise.

After their heartbreaking exit from the NFL Playoffs, they want to make sure they do everything they can to get back to the playoffs and have a different outcome next season. But this offseason, they want to put themselves in the best position to do that.

The Rams have some holes to fill this offseason, and they could do that in two ways. Either in the 2026 NFL Draft or in free agency. General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have done a great job of making sure they bring in the right players who will give the Rams the best chance to be successful.

They have a great plan each offseason on what they want this Rams team to look like, and they execute it really well. That is something they will have to do this offseason.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Key decisions Rams need to wait for

Just before the Rams make any offseason moves with their roster, there are two things they have to figure out before they get to that point. They have to figure out if veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is going to be back with the Rams. Stafford's status for next season is unknown, and until the Rams figure that out, it is going to be a pause for the Rams front office. They also have to figure out what the coaching staff is going to look like next season.

"If Stafford returns for an 18th season, he is due to carry a salary-cap number of $48.3 million, though none of his $16 million base salary is guaranteed, according to Overthecap.com. But after his MVP-level performance this season he almost certainly will demand a contract on par with the league’s top quarterbacks," said Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"If he retires, the Rams will be searching for a new starter. Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, Stafford’s backup the last two seasons, is a pending free agent."

"Defensive coordinator Chris Shula, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase interviewed for NFL head coach positions and assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant interviewed with the Chargers about a defensive coordinator position."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"One unit that definitely will see change is special teams. On Thursday, the Rams hired former Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Raymond “Bubba” Ventrone as their special teams coordinator, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly about the hiring."

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.