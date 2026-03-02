Why Rams, Ty Simpson Projections Aren't Going Anywhere

There are so many ways the Los Angeles Rams could go with their first two picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. That is because these Rams will have two first-round picks this year. The Rams will have two of them after having only one in the last nine drafts.

That is something that you rarely see from a team that has had as much success as the Rams have over the last couple of years. The Rams could shock the NFL world with those first two picks; we have seen them do that before.

The Rams are a team that has a plan and when they want to do something, they will do anything to get that pick or that player. No matter what, general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay are going to do whatever is best for the franchise.

The Rams have put all their trust when it comes to building the best roster possible in Snead and McVay. Those two have proven it over the years, no matter if they have the picks or not. The Rams are the best drafting team right now.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Rams will do their homework on the talent, and one thing that many are not talking about is that the Rams could be looking at Matthew Stafford's successor in this draft. If the Rams feel like that about a quarterback, they are going to go all in and make sure they do everything to get that quarterback. That could be the mindset that the Rams could go into the draft thinking about. The Rams could do it and take a quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams (No. 29)

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports has the Rams as one location that quarterback prospect Ty Simpson of the University of Alabama could land at.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Rams' quarterback situation is handled for at least one more year after Matthew Stafford announced that he will return in 2026. But there remains a question about who will be the quarterback once Stafford decides to hang up his spikes. L.A. has the benefit of allowing a quarterback to sit behind Stafford for at least a year, and Simpson seems like a quarterback who could use some seasoning, so he could be a fit.

The Rams have needs on defense, especially in the secondary, but with two first-round picks in this year's draft, they could devote one to finding the quarterback of the future.

