How Kobie Turner is Leading the Rams From the Front

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL because they are commanded by one of the best men in the league.

Defensive tackle Kobie Turner has defined what it means to be a Ram since his first day with the organization and as he's wrapping up a massively successful third season, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula decided to show him some love on Monday.

Shula on Turner's Latest Performance

On Sunday, Turner was brilliant against the Lions, putting in five tackles and one sack, while controlling the line of scrimmage to limit the Detroit rushing attack. In his weekly presser, Shula could not stop talking about Turner's impact.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs for a two yards against Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“He’s a stud," stated Shula. "You saw that one, obviously that huge sack on the… I think it was a second-and-10 and he just closes. He's a finisher. We’ve said that since his rookie year and why he’s had the numbers that he's had. He's always been able to work edges. It's like one of those guys, we say it all the time, he doesn't have a lot of bad plays, very few bad plays. He's consistent. Every single time you better account for him and if you're not on it, if you settle up a little bit, then he's going to beat you. If he gets a chance, he's going to finish.”

Turner's Turning Back the Clock

Turner has taken over for Aaron Donald as the player who is able to provide instant penetration from the interior of the line. Turner's strength and balance have been remarkable and for the 2023 rookie sacks leader, he's putting quarterbacks down at a remarkable rate, securing 5.5 sacks on top of consistent pressures so far this season. Shula spoke on Turner's sack rate.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) leaves the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Sacks are a weird thing," stated Shula. "Sometimes guys are getting a ton of pressures and the ball is coming out. I think for sacks to happen, especially right now, the ball comes out so fast. The guys in the back end have to do their job. I think on his sack last night, you'll see some really good coverage. [Lions’ Quarterback Jared] Goff had to go to his second or third look and he has that closing speed like I was talking about earlier."

"I don't think he's doing anything different. I'm not sure what his numbers were before the bye. I know they're a little bit lower as far as exactly how many sacks he had, but he's been affecting the game from the jump. Just like you talked about, I’m glad to see it come up on the stat sheet now.”

The Humble Warrior

At first impressions, Turner is simply a pleasant person to be around and to speak with. He's a lover of music, a devoted family man, and a pillar of the community. However, his soft spoken nature evolves into the literal roar of a Lion when he steps on the field.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For anyone who has watched Turner work up close and who has heard his voice on the field, a clear warrior is putting on Rams' colors. It is Turner's ability to be both warrior and friend that has earned him the respect of the locker room and a captaincy.

“He flips a switch in practice too," stated Shula. "He's a competitor. As far as how well-rounded he is, he’s one of the greatest guys you'll ever meet as far as the type of person [he is], what he does and everything that he's about. He flips a switch at practice. If you watch him in individual drills, he's standing in the front of line. He’s making sure those guys are getting off the ball, getting out of their stance and doing everything perfect."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8), defensive end Kobie Turner (91) and linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) celebrate after a sack of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"He doesn't take any plays off. I showed him clips of him running the ball in college to the defense last year just because that's how he's wired. You could ask him this, but he said that's just the mentality he has. He's always been a little bit undersized or a little bit of this. Every single play, he never takes a play off. That’s why you have to be on it every play with him. If you don't, he's going to make you pay.”

Kobie Turner. A true talent.

