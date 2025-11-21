Why Aaron Donald Still Loves His Rams
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' return to Southern California meant a lot for franchise legend Aaron Donald. Moving from St. Louis, neither Donald nor the franchise could've foreseen where their next adventure would take them and now nearly two years removed from his Hall of Fame career, Donald reflected on his time with the organization as he's set to be honored on Sunday night.
Donald's Confesses His Love
Donald held a press conference on Wednesday where he spoke about his love for the organization, stating that outside of limited viewing on his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers, Donald only watches the Rams.
“I watch the Rams," stated Donald. "I watch the Steelers a little bit. The only full games I'm watching now are Rams games. I might go watch some highlights here and there and see, but I try to watch my Rams every time they are playing."
"I put my Rams shirt on or my Rams sweatsuit and I might have some chicken wings. It's a lot different than my normal Sundays when I played but I'm enjoying the new Sundays I'm having with the family and watching my Rams play. The way they’re winning right now, it’s been real fun.”
I asked Donald what it meant to play for only one franchise.
“It feels great," stated Donald. "Coming to the Rams, the St. Louis Rams for two years and then transitioning here and obviously change the organization around and start winning, it's pretty special. Not everybody gets the opportunity to do that."
"For me to have the opportunity to do that and be a part of changing the organization, it means a lot because it was a lot of work. A lot of good days, bad days, but at the end of the day I take nothing for granted. It was always a blessing.”
Donald continues to interact with current players, maintaining relationships along the defensive line.
“I try to reach out to [Outside Linebacker Jared] Verse here and there," stated McVay. "[Defensive End] Kobie Turner too. He's my guy that played with me. I tell him, ‘If you’re watching film and I'm free and I can watch film with you, I'm down to watch. I can just be in the back of the room and if you have a question to ask or I see something that I can help you with I'm down to do it.’ I think the way that they've been playing and the opportunity they have in front of them is pretty special and to take advantage of it."
"Anything I can do to try to help them, any words I can give them, they know that I'm here. I text some guys sometimes here and there and if they want to come over to the house to get a workout, they can come. If they want to come watch some film with me, I'm down with that too if I'm free and able to do it. I just want to see these guys continue to have success and hopefully get it done and what they're trying to chase and accomplish.”
While Donald loves his Rams, he's made things clear. He's done playing football and looks forward to spending his Sundays on the couch.
