Why Rams Are Expected to Bounce Back Big Before Postseason Run

The last two years, Head Coach Sean McVay opted to rest his key starters in Week 18 of the NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams had already clinched their playoff bids, and there wasn't much they could do to bolster their postseason chances aside from ensuring that they went into it as healthy as possible. That's not the case this season.



LA might already have locked up its spot in the NFC playoff bracket, but it still has plenty to play for in the regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. That could lead to a resounding win for the Rams, one they desperately need before the playoffs begin.



Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rams will give it their best shot



The NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the conference are no longer in play for the Los Angeles Rams. While they can't get home-field advantage for the postseason, they can certainly help their prospects by ending up on the right side of the bracket. A win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 would make the Rams the five seed, giving them a matchup with the NFC South winner in the first round.



Taking on either the Carolina Panthers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to begin the postseason is a much easier path for LA than having to go on the road and beat either the Chicago Bears or the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua also have one last chance to solidify their bids for MVP and OPOY this year against the Cardinals.



Current NFL Week 18 Playing Time Landscape 🔄



🏈 Eagles - Reportedly will rest “some starters”



🏈 Cowboys - Dak will start but sounds like he won’t play the whole game



🏈 Rams - McVay says starters will play but have a feeling if 49ers win, they’ll only play a few series or… — Sebastian Fearon DPT, CSCS, OCS (@TheDegenDoc) December 30, 2025

Lastly, the Rams just need a win before they go into the playoffs. This team is currently riding a brutal two-game losing streak. Tacking on a third defeat before the postseason wouldn't bode well for their chances at another title. NFL.com's panel of editors is expecting them to bounce back, with all five members siding with LA. Ali Bhanpuri is predicting a 28-20 victory for the Rams:



"When asked after Monday night's stunning loss to the Falcons whether he'd play his starters in Week 18, Sean McVay didn’t mince words: 'Oh, they're playing. ... We need to play better football.' The Rams coach isn't wrong. Things have been amiss in L.A. across the board for several weeks now, with the defense struggling to keep opponents out of the end zone and the offense failing to protect the ball... I'm taking the Rams with the assumption that they stick with their starters for the majority of the game. However, I'm a little nervous McVay might end up rolling out the second unit after the break. And if that happens, then Arizona could make a run at this one."

To see how the Rams handle the regular-season finale against the Cardinals, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.