Rams' Matthew Stafford Turns the Page Toward the Postseason

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have completed their regular season and now advance to the Wild Card round. As a result of their 12-5 record, the Rams are the fifth seed and are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Panthers defeated the Rams during the regular season on a rainy Sunday afternoon. On game day, the Rams will see decent temperatures with a 25 percent chance of rain. They will also be taking on a Panthers team built to attack the weaknesses of the Rams and one of them is their record away from Los Angeles.

The Rams are 5-4 on the road this season and are 1-3 when playing on the Atlantic Coast. Their one win was a 17-3 victory over a Ravens team that was without Lamar Jackson.

With the battlelines drawn and the NFL season now turning into sports' finest winner-take-all tournament, Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , and Davante Adams spoke from the podium on Tuesday, addressing a variety of topics, touching on the steps taken to play the Panthers.

Watch Matthew Stafford Press Conference Below

Stafford on MVP Candidacy

During his presser, Stafford was asked about the MVP award and his candidacy. Stafford spoke on those around him, but it's clear he's only focused on winning the Super Bowl.

“As far as being a candidate, I just wanted to play as good as I possibly can this year like I do every season," stated Stafford. "Obviously, I have great football players around me and coaches around me that give myself and our offense a chance and opportunity to succeed. We were able to do that. It feels like at this point in my career, I don't know… I've been playing this game for a long time. I appreciate it but I don't know that it feels different now. I'm sure I'll think about it sometime down the road, but I’m not thinking about it at the moment.”

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) talk following a game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Stafford spoke on the lessons learned this season and how they have allowed him to maintain his MVP pace, despite entering the season with health concerns.

“No. I think we've learned through it all," stated Stafford. "I think we've learned through the really good times and some of the times where we came up short. We've had opportunities to learn about our group and our team throughout the season and whether we win the game or lose them, we're always trying to find a way to be better. I can't think of one moment that has impacted me the most, but I do appreciate all of them.”

