Rams Must Heavily Consider This Free Agent Signing

The Los Angeles Rams did an excellent job of building up their team in the offseason in preparation for last season. It's how they were able to avoid a slow start and make it to the NFC Championship Game in the first place.

Even if it did kind of blow up in their faces, their decision to move off of Cooper Kupp in exchange for Davante Adams was the smart one. Matthew Stafford wouldn't have won MVP if they had held on to Kupp. Now they face another offseason where they have to make the right moves in order to increase their chances of making it even further into the playoffs.

Adding a Savvy Veteran

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

One of the primary reasons the Rams were unable to overcome the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game was their inability to stop Sam Darnold and the Seahawks' passing attack. Their secondary wasn't slowing anyone down, and gave up big plays to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed in pivotal moments.

The Rams' secondary has been a weakness of theirs ever since Jalen Ramsey left the team, but it's especially held them back in the past two seasons. It's fair to say that the Rams' reluctance to address it has cost them a Super Bowl, or even two.

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That's why the Rams cannot go another offseason without adding a legitimate piece to their secondary. Their defense is solid because of its defensive line and impressive linebacker corps, and if they were to add a star to hold his ground against any big plays downfield, it could take them to the next level.

The Rams are in the top-ten of teams with the most cap space, on top of having two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Secondary help should be on the way, and I know of one free agent the Rams should be targeting.

Jul 24, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III (31) speaks during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Kevin Byard III will be an undrafted free agent this upcoming offseason, and he just led the league in interceptions, helping cement the Chicago Bears as one of the top defenses in the NFL. He's been in the NFL since 2016, so it's not like they're getting an exciting young prospect, but he gives experience and leadership in a secondary that lacks them.

The Rams would be able to get him on a team-friendly contract, and there should be mutual interest between both of them. He wouldn't change the outlook of their secondary by himself, but adding him alongside some other moves could really change the tide of their defense.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts on Byard III when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE