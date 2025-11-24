The History the Rams Are Chasing
The Los Angeles Rams dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in such a manner that there's no denying this is the best team in the NFL. They're now the number one overall seed in the NFC, and this game against the Buccaneers was one of their last huge tests of the season, and they aced it.
They still have tough opponents coming up, like their rematch with the Seattle Seahawks and a home game against the Detroit Lions, but this team has shown they can beat anyone in this league. They've already beaten the Seahawks once, and the Lions just went to overtime against the New York Giants. These are two winnable games for the Rams, and they're going to need all the wins they can get as they want to establish a cushion between them and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Is "The Greatest Show on Turf" Back?
The highlight from this game has to be the Rams' defense, stepping up and making huge plays all night, but one can't overlook the offense either. Sean McVay has incorporated so many different schemes and sets this season, but this offense showed against the Buccaneers was special.
They struck a perfect balance of the run and pass, with them relying on Stafford's arm to move the ball downfield while also having explosive runs that kept the Buccaneers honest. With how amazingly they've been playing, is it fair to say that "The Greatest Show on Turf" is back?
That was the nickname given to the high-flying offense of the St. Louis Rams in the early 2000s, which earned it through how effectively Kurt Warner was able to throw the football, as well as their innovative schemes under Dick Vermeil.
The 2025 Rams are in a similar position, with Stafford being at the tail-end of his career and playing some of the best football of his life, and McVay's play calling reaching offensive highs never seen before. They're humming at an unprecedented level this season, and if they cap this special year off with a ring, there's no denying their place right alongside those legendary teams in Rams history.
The biggest thing the Rams have to focus on is making it through the rest of this season and making sure they're healthy in the playoffs. All of the starters were still in the game even when the Buccaneers had no chance of coming back; they must be more conscious of that moving forward.
