Rams Will Have a Host of New NFC West Challenges in 2026

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have learned that the task to take back the NFC West from their arch-rivals just got more difficult.

The Seahawks Are Back At Work

After their victory in Super Bowl LX, the Seattle Seahawks have wasted no time re-arming their franchise for a championship run in 2026, and for a team that shares a division with three offensive play-calling head coaches, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is making sure his unit stays at the forefront of defensive thought by bringing in a man who was once his understudy.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Seahawks have hired Zach Orr for their defensive staff.

"Seahawks are hiring former Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr as inside linebackers coach," stated Schefter. "After spending two years leading Baltimore’s defense, Orr now will rejoin Mike Macdonald, this time in Seattle. Orr had interviewed for defensive coordinator jobs in recent weeks, and also had been requested to interview for the Raiders’ DC job. But he elected to join the Seahawks."

Macdonald, assistant head coach Leslie Frazier and defensive coordinator Aden Durde, are all expected to be back next season, now adding Orr to their brain trust after Orr spent the last two seasons as the Ravens defensive coordinator.

Macdonald and Orr both joined the Ravens in 2014 in different roles before moving up the organizational ladder, learning defensive philosophies under Super Bowl-winning assistants Dean Pees and Wink Martindale.

How This Affects The Rams

If not for an injury to Lamar Jackson, forcing him to miss the Rams-Ravens contest in 2025, the Ravens likely would have won the game as Orr's defense, which was also dealing with a variety of issues, kept the Rams' high-flying offense at bay during Los Angeles' 17-3 victory.

Orr will now work side by side with Ernest Jones to ensure the entire Seahawks defense remains on the same page, giving Seattle the edge on communication needed to put the Rams in tough spots.

While the Rams were able to put up points against the Seahawks, all five of the contests between Mike Macdonald and Sean McVay have ended in one score contests, with four of them coming down to the final play of the game, and three of those games being decided from the final play from scrimmage.

This move gives the Seahawks the defensive edge that Kliff Kingsbury gives the Rams on offense.

