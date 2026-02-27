Latest Mock Has Rams Filling Freshly Created Need

The Los Angeles Rams will take full advantage of having two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. No matter what the Rams decide to do with them, they will make sure they make the most of it. When it comes to the Rams and the NFL draft, no pick is a waste.

They go all in with all the picks they have and make sure they take the player that is going to fit the scheme and what the Rams are looking to do in the following season. Over the last few drafts, the Rams have been the best drafting team.

General manager Les Snead knows how to work the draft from picks or using the phone. Whatever the Rams believe in and will help them the most, that is the pick or trade that they will be making.

We still do not know what the Rams are leaning toward doing in this year's draft, and we might not know until the picks happen, and that is what makes the Rams a top team in the NFL. They know how to find the right players and make it work in any phase of their team.

The Rams have been doing this without a first-round pick for a long time. Only one first-round pick in the last 9 drafts. Now they will have two, and they could both be great picks. Here is one pick that NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has the Rams making at the end of the first round.

29. Los Angeles Rams

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Rob Havenstein retired, and Warren McClendon Jr. is entering the final year of his deal. That means there could be a big hole at right tackle. Miller has 54 career starts, and his game just keeps growing on me. In pass protection, he stays square and handles most pass-rush moves with ease. And as a run blocker, he can get to the second level to spring big gains. The blocking is so important to the Rams' excellent run game, and having a savvy right tackle is key.

The Rams' first pick in this mock draft went to the defense (Jermod McCoy), but I really like the idea of L.A. adding to the offensive line with its second one.

The Rams will benefit with Miller because he will be a player who will be ready to start his rookie season if needed. He could also sit and learn for a season before taking over.

