Rams In Position To Go After Disgruntled Raiders Star Defender

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The reason the Los Angeles Rams are sitting at home instead of competing for a Super Bowl is their inability to get the quarterback on the ground. While the team was able to continuously generate pressure, they failed to secure the final tackle that could've propelled them to new heights.

With another season on the horizon, could Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosby be the solution to the Rams issues?

How Crosby Could Come Available

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan detailed the situation in Las Vegas that could lead to Crosby's departure, along with the expected cost of acquiring him.

"The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new chapter with the likely addition of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft," stated Sullivan. "That timeline doesn't exactly mesh with where Crosby is at this stage of his career, which could set up a possible trade. Moreover, Crosby's relationship with the franchise may be fractured a bit after he was shut down over the final two weeks despite his desire to keep playing. While that was under a previous coaching regime led by Pete Carroll, it's fair to wonder if that sour ending could spring a trade."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Crosby is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and we've seen that these types of elite talents can fetch quite a haul. Green Bay sent two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in exchange for star pass rusher Micah Parsons last summer. Parsons was 26 at the time of the trade, and Crosby will be entering his age-29 season in 2026, so a possible return may come in just under what Dallas received. It's worth noting that Crosby is signed through 2029, but only has $30 million left in guarantees remaining, which comes in 2026. That means an extension could also be on the horizon for teams looking to acquire him."

Projected Price Tag: First and second round pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Should the Rams' Execute This Trade?

No doubt about it. While the Rams could offer the 29th overall pick and a second, the Raiders might want the 13th. If the Raiders want the 13th, the Rams might be able to hold on to their second, offering a day three pick instead because this entire scenario revolves around Crosby forcing his way out.

Crosby and Davante Adams remain close and the Rams are everything Crosby wants. Bringing him in wouldn't do much damage to the Rams financially in the grand scheme of things because the Raiders structured his contract in a way where they already paid most of his guaranteed money. The move would require certain sacrifices from both parties, but if the Rams are able to land Crosby, it's the move that needs to happen.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It's the move that creates incredible depth that would give the Rams the ability to stop the run and then attack the passer without remorse for 17 games a year. Just imagine the prospect of Jared Verse and Byron Young attacking the outside with Maxx Crosby, Braden Fiske, and Kobie Turner having one-on-one matchups on the inside. Exciting stuff.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.