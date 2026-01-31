What the Rams Must Prioritize in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams were knocked out of the playoffs one game short of the Super Bowl, and they now have to ace another offseason if they want another shot at competing in the big game. Nailing this offseason includes selecting the right players in the 2026 NFL Draft, but it also means using the money available in free agency to address their roster needs aggressively.

I believed the Rams were previously aggressive in their acquisition of Davante Adams and supporting pieces in their defense to raise the floor and ceiling of this team. How can they continue to bolster their team this offseason?

Help in the Secondary

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down one player each team should be looking into in free agency this offseason. For the Rams, their secondary had an abysmal performance against Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks , which is why they should look into signing cornerback James Pierre from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Los Angeles should better a cornerback room that placed 17th in overall PFF grade in 2025, and Pierre could certainly serve as an upgrade. Pierre was elite in coverage last season with an 88.9 PFF coverage grade and a 57.2 passer rating when targeted, breaking up nine passes across only 255 coverage snaps", said Locker.

Pierre is a six-year veteran who has spent the entirety of his career with the Steelers, which gives him a good defensive background that the Rams can take advantage of. He's a stout defender in coverage, and he's also a major addition in stopping the run.

"Moreover, his 87.6 coverage grade on Cover 2, 3 or Quarters is the fifth-best among qualified corners since 2024 — which means he would fit well in Chris Shula’s scheme. Questions about consistent production could follow Pierre into free agency, but his last year of tape could make him a big fish at the position".

Pierre is coming off one of the most complete seasons of his career, with him snagging an interception and recovering a fumble. He isn't going to single-handedly revolutionize Los Angeles's defensive makeup in the secondary, but he will be a supporting piece they need desperately.

He shouldn't be their only attempt at fixing their secondary, as I strongly believe their first-round picks can be used on a defensive back, or even a pair of ones in the 2026 NFL Draft .

