Rams' Kobie Turner Explains Injury Woes NFC Championship Loss

SEATTLE, WA. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFC Championship Game for a spot in the Super Bowl. After watching the AFC Championship Game earlier in the day, both teams entered the contest knowing the New England Patriots would be waiting for them in the NFL's biggest game of the season.

In a back and forth contest that saw incredible moment after moment, the Rams were unable to make the decisive plays to reach their third Super Bowl in the Sean McVay era. After the game, a heart broken locker room spoke to the media.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke from the podium while Matthew Stafford , Puka Nacua , Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, and Kobie Turner spoke from their lockers.

Watch Kobie Turner's Post Game Press Conference Below

Turner Talks Injury

Turner spoke in detail about what happened to him during the game. Having been diagnosed with cramps initially, Turner reveals his injury was much more severe and debilitating that originally perceived, forcing him to miss majority of the critical defensive drives in the second half.

"We thought it was a cramp at first," stated Turner. "Came in, got an IV. Cramp wasn't breaking,

came back out, got the whole IV bag, got fluids in me, food in me, which I had already been

pumping throughout the whole time. I tried to push off, and I couldn't push off, so we think it's

more of a strain."

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) and teammates greet their families before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"We'll figure out more tomorrow. But if there was any way for me to be out there on that field with those guys, I would have tried to put on a leg sleeve. I tried to go out there, didn't get the OK. At that point, you just sit back and try to lead the best that you can. If I couldn't use my legs and my hands to help this team win I figured I would use my voice and try the best that I could."

"And those guys fought, honestly. I'm super proud of them. Super proud of my guys from the D-line room. They fought. Having only four guys in that rotation and having to grind through a four-minute drill, I'm super proud of them. Super proud of this whole defense. I just wish I was able to be out there with the guys."

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.