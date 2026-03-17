Inside the Rams’ Offensive Line Ahead of the Draft

The Los Angeles Rams know the importance of having a solid offensive line, which is why last offseason, they were so concerned with not letting Alaric Jackson hit free agency or reunite with Coleman Shelton.

This offseason, none of the free agency moves they made affected their offensive line. This is a bit surprising considering six of their offensive lineman are on expiring deals, but I assume that Les Snead will address some of those concerns in the draft. At the moment, what does their projected starting lineup look like?

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Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jackson still has two years left on the team thanks to the extension he signed last offseason. Jackson's overall PFF grade last season was just outside the top ten, which goes to show the impact he has holding down the left side for Matthew Stafford .

Warren McClendon Jr. is their right tackle, and he's entering next season on the last year of his rookie deal. He's been incredibly solid for the Rams his entire career, and it'd be a mistake to let him walk in free agency. He only had one penalty and gave up one sack on 667 offensive snaps played. He's incredibly valuable as the Rams have a good tackle duo for 2026.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams lineman Steve Avila (73) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Their left guard will be Steve Avila, who's also on the last year of his rookie deal. Once again, the Rams have a solid starter holding down the left side. Avila is better as a run-blocker than he is in pass protection, so keeping him around will be a good thing for Kyren Williams and their running back room.

On the right side is Kevin Dotson, who was one of the best guards in the NFL. Avila may be younger, but if it came down to only bringing back one guard next offseason, Dotson should be the priority. He is injury-prone; that's something to look out for in the soon-to-be 30-year-old. And yet, when he's on the field, he's a difference maker.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (65) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Two things can be true at once. Shelton is one of the best run-blocking centers in the NFL, while also being one of the worst pass-protectors. Shelton is in the last year of his deal. He's valuable, which is why the Rams traded for him, but he's likely the weakest link on this offensive line.

I wouldn't be shocked if Beaux Limmer, their backup center, starts to get some burn next season in preparation for letting him walk.