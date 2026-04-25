Rams Continue Building Depth with OT Keagen Trost in Round 3

After taking Matthew Stafford’s successor in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams continue to build around their starting quarterback on Day 2. In the second round, the Rams took tight end Max Klare from Ohio State. With the 93rd overall pick in the third round to wrap up Day 2, the Rams took Missouri offensive tackle Keagen Trost

Trost is someone who we identified as a perfect fit for the offensive line pre-draft. The tackle out of Missouri was a four-year starter with steady footwork and a focus on technique. Trost plays with enough power and functional movement to make him a strong fit for the Rams.

Despite the focus on ‘immediate impact’ and ‘win now’ prior to the draft, the focus so far has been on depth. Simpson provides long-term depth behind Stafford while Klare gave depth at tight end with the contracts of Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen in their final year.

Heading into 2026, four of the five starters on the Rams offensive line are in the final year of their contracts. Alaric Jackson is the only offensive lineman under contract beyond 2026. While the Rams would ideally like to bring back Warren McClendon, they needed somebody who could give them some flexibility. McClendon needs to back up what he did last season. Additionally, Jackson has dealt with blood clots in his legs on two separate occasions.

At the very least, the Rams needed swing tackle depth behind Jackson and McClendon which Trost can provide. He’s a seventh-year senior with four years of starting experience. Most of Trost’s experience comes at left and right tackle, but he did play at guard for 75 snaps at Indiana State in 2022. His versatility across multiple positions gives the Rams valuable experience and depth up front that they previously lacked

While the Rams draft class so far has a focus on the future, players like Klare and Trost add depth at two important positions. The Rams are now without a fourth-round pick after trading it away to move up for Ty Hamilton in last year’s draft. They traded their fifth-round pick as well in the Trent McDuffie trade, leaving their fifth-round compensatory pick at 207 which is when the Rams will start Day 3.

The Rams are set to pick three more times after pick 207 at the 232nd, 251st, and 252nd overall picks.

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