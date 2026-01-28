Insider Gives Insight on Matthew Stafford's Future

The Los Angeles Rams thought they would be together for at least two more weeks as they wanted to win it all. That was not the case as they watched their Super Bowl hopes slip away in the NFC Championship game in Seattle.

It was another heartbreaking loss for the Rams team for the second year in a row. The Rams had it all, but they were just not the best team last Sunday. They faced a tough challenge and could not overcome it as it went down to the last plays of the game.

Now that the Rams have officially started their offseason, there are a lot of different things they have to figure out before they put their plans in place for the 2026 NFL season.

One thing that is expected is for this Rams team to have a great chance of being a top team in the NFL once again next season. The Rams will look to get back into this position next season and would like to have a different result. It is easier said than done, and a lot of things this offseason will play into that.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Stafford decision is critical for Rams this offseason

The biggest question this offseason for the Rams is will veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will be back next season? That has been the question for the Rams for the last few offseasons, and it will be no different this offseason. That is a major thing the Rams need to figure out, and the earlier the better for them.

"These things are fluid. We have seen many times where a player thinks he has had enough. Then he takes a month or two months, and he wants to play. People change their minds," said NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Get Up. "They are trying to get some indication. And the indication is that Matthew Stafford would like to play next year, but will need some time to think about it and process it."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Come next week, Stafford could be winning the first MVP award of his career. That is how great he was this season. Stafford still has a lot to give to the game of football, but is it something that he wants to do come next season? That will be something to keep an eye on this offseason for the Rams. If not, the Rams will have to figure out their quarterback plans for the future, and it could be something they look for in the 2026 NFL Draft, no matter the final decision from Stafford.

