Three Instant Observations On the Rams Hiring Kliff Kingsbury

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made headlines this week after quarterback Matthew Stafford took home the AP MVP award, after putting in a season to remember. During his MVP award speech, Stafford confirmed he would be back next season, looking to chase his second Super Bowl.

The Rams have wasted no time getting things in order for a championship run in 2026, hiring former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a part of Sean McVay 's offensive staff. Here are three instant observations from the move.

1. The Rams Are Promoting Nate Scheelhaase to Offensive Coordinator

The Rams are not going to let Scheelhaase walk himself to Seattle. This feels like the move to replace Scheehaase as pass game coordinator because he's becoming the Rams offensive coordinator. McVay needs an OC that understands his offense his way. That means understanding his thought process to put together a game plan that gives McVay options to win the game.

McVay needs a true second-in-command and Kingsbury doesn't have the experience to be that...yet. However, Kingsbury gets to be an assistant with a great team in a wonderful place to live while McVay keeps Scheelhaase in-house.

2. The Rams Are Finally Addressing Their Tutu Atwell Problem (A Bit Too Late...Maybe)

The Rams have never figured out how to properly utalize the short, speedy wide receiver...aka Tutu Atwell. While it seems Atwell's time with the Rams is over, as incredible as that might be (and let's be real here, Atwell could be back next season knowing this organization), Xavier Smith is still on the roster and Makai Lemon is in this city.

Kingsbury's schemes are built for shorter players and perhaps the Rams will finally use multiple rotations to create an efficient passing offense instead of just bombarding Puka Nacua.

3. Kyren Williams Has His Shot To Make Money

Anyone with vision can clearly see that Sean McVay is our generation's Bill Walsh. A forward-thinking, West Coast offense that becomes the standard for the NFL. It makes sense considering Walsh needed McVay's grandfather to help bring his visions and roster to life. On of those moves that grandfather John McVay made was honored on Thursday.

Roger Craig, second round pick out of Nebraska in 1983. In 2026, Roger Craig was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, finally bringing justice to one of the Hall's most looming of exclusions.

In 1985, Craig became the first man in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards and receive 1,000 yards in the same season, setting off a chain of events that would lead to dual-threat running backs. What Kingsbury does is create options for multiple situations. Route patterns that beat a variety of coverages, based on which read to throw to.

Kyren Williams, as Roger Craig once was, will be that third read that gets hit and knowing Matthew Stafford, he won't always be the third read.

