Why Rams' Jared Verse Respects the Lions

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will need their stars to perform on Sunday as a victory over the Detroit Lions would clinch a playoff spot. That would make three straight years of playoff appearances, solidifying the Rams' rebuild after 2022 as one of the best in NFL history, in consideration for the resources they had to work with at the time.

Two players who have exemplified the new look of the Los Angeles Rams are Puka Nacua and Jared Verse. Both men, drafted in 2023 and 2024 respectively, have been record-breaking, award-winning superstars who have powered their sides of the ball to new heights.

In what could be a defining ten days for the organization, both Nacua and Verse spoke to reporters, commenting on their opponent, their growth, and their outlook on the season.

Watch Jared Verse's Press Conference Below

Verse on the Lions' Rushing Attack

The Lions have two phenomenal running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. On Thursday, Verse spoke on both players, their play styles, and where his focus is at to stopping them.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and running back David Montgomery (5) sign autographs for fans after 38-30 win over Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“They both have their own things," stated Verse. "Gibbs is a hard and fast running back. He can bounce out to the edge, he can take it inside. If he gets free, he's a very fast back and he's very quick. Montgomery poses [pretty] much the same challenges. He’s just a bigger back. He's hard hitting. To be able to stop them and to be able to know which ones in, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are and being able to mentally process that. That's probably the biggest issue.”

Verse on Aidan Hutchinson

Verse also spoke on Lions' defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. After stating Hutchinson was one of the players he studies in order to improve his game, Verse spoke more on the respect he has for his opponent.

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) reacts after a play during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

“When you see somebody like that, I'm able to humble myself and know this is my strength, this is what a lot of people look at me for and how they can take away from my game," stated Verse. "I know this guy's really good at that, this guy's really good at this and be able to look at these other guys and be like, ‘I need to be able to copy this. How does he do it? What's his first step looking like? How's his hand looking?’ A lot of the best pass rushers, a lot of great pass rushers, they're in their three-point stances, I got away from that. I'm like, ‘Okay, what's the difference between a three point and two point?’ I'm doing a lot more research on stuff like that.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.