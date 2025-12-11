Offensive Star Misses Practice as Rams Prepare For Lions

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their first injury report of the week,

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams had a light practice on Wednesday as they're set to play the Detroit Lions on Sunday before playing the Seattle Seahawks on the following Thursday.

“Projected, because we were walkthrough only today, [Outside Linebacker] Byron Young would've been limited with a knee," stated Rams HC Sean McVay . "[Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams], you guys just talked to him, would've been a DNP. We’re just being smart with his hamstring, but he’s feeling good and making good progress.”

Did Not Participate

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Davante Adams (Hamstring). Adams should play this week, barring any update.

Limited

Byron Young (Knee).

Full

Tutu Atwell (Hamstring) and Darious Williams (Tibia). Atwell will be activated off injured reserve this week as OLB Nick Hampton was moved to the practice squad.

Detroit Lions

Did Not Participate

Alex Anzalone (Illness), Brian Branch (Achilles), and Taylor Decker (Shoulder). Branch will miss the game as he suffered a season-ending injury last week.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke on Brian Branch's absence and what that means for the upcoming game.

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) tackles Philadelphia Eagles tight end Kylen Granson (83) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We’ll see," stated Stafford. "I don't know if it'll change schematically. Maybe it does, maybe it doesn't. He’s a unique playmaker in this league. I hate to see things like that happen. I have a ton of respect for him as a player. He’s a huge difference maker for them on the back end with his ability to cover receivers, cover tight ends, make plays in the run game and he’s great in zone coverage. He’s a really a complete player. I know that'll be something they'll have to adjust to and figure out.”

Limited

Kerby Joseph (Knee), Christian Mahogany (Fibula), Kalif Raymond (Ankle), Sione Vaki (Thumb), and Shane Zylstra (Knee).

If Decker misses the game, that will be another piece missing from the Lions' offense. McVay spoke on the offense.

“Still an unbelievable offense, stated McVay. "They're up there, number one in points. They're so explosive. I have tremendous respect for [Head] Coach [Dan] Campbell and really what they've done for their team, whether it's defense, in the kicking game or on the offense. He and [Executive Vice President and General Manager] Brad [Holmes] have really built an excellent foundation that they're really building on."

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) fakes a hand off to running back David Montgomery (5) during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

"[Quarterback] Jared's [Goff] done a great job, but they have unbelievable playmakers. They do a great job of accentuating their skillset and they’re physical upfront. There's a certain style of play that really comes to life when they're at their best. It's a real credit to their players and coaches. I've seen an excellent offense that's continued to pick up where they left off over the last few years.”

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.