What the Rams Have To Keep in Mind in Week 15

The Los Angeles Rams are 10-3 and bounced back from their Week 13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Looking ahead, they're at home against the Detroit Lions, a team desperately fighting for a playoff spot.

Matthew Stafford is 1-2 in his career against his former team, which includes their wild-card loss to them in 2023. The only time the Rams have beaten the Lions was the year they won the Super Bowl, which is a good omen for them this year. What are some things they have to look out for against one of the most high-flying offenses in the NFL?

Looking Ahead

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The last time these two teams were pitted against each other was last season's opener, where the Rams lost in an overtime thriller. Stafford played a great game, but his interception ended up costing them the game.

That's one of the things Stafford will have to avoid. The Lions' offense is stacked enough as it is. They don't need any favors in optimal field position. Against the Arizona Cardinals , he was able to avoid turning the ball over, and they'll need another clean game from him if they want to come out victorious.

Fighting Fire With Fire

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Lions boast one of the most potent rushing attacks in the league, which is why Sean McVay should consider fighting fire with fire and letting their own running backs dictate the game for them. Blake Corum is coming off a career game, and Kyren Williams is the face of consistency.

Williams hasn't had a fumble since Week 5, and that's one way the Rams can limit turnovers. Unfortunately, the Lions have the 10th-best rushing defense in the NFL. I doubt either of them will have efficient games against the Lions' defensive front, but if they can keep pounding the rock, one of their runs is bound to be a home run.

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

On the flip side, the Rams' defensive front is going to have its hands full trying to contain Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. During last season's opener, the Rams allowed 163 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, including Montgomery powering the ball inside the goal line in overtime to send the Rams to 0-1.

All of this to not even mention Jared Goff and his ability to air the ball out against a vulnerable Rams secondary. The Rams will have their hands full against the Lions, and if they want to continue to win, it'll be due to limiting mistakes and allowing their offense to flow through the ground game.

