5 Questions the Rams Defense Must Answer Against Buccaneers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After a heroic effort in their win last week, the Los Angeles Rams are once again called upon to secure their home field against a high-powered offense.
1. What will Jared Verse' impact be?
Verse is made for games like this. With the brights lights on Sunday night shining on his shoulders and with Aaron Donald in attendance, will Verse come to life on the night the franchise shows love to Donald's illustrious career?
2. Can the Rams bring Baker Mayfield down on first contact?
Mayfield is one of the more slippery characters in all of football and whenever he's able to escape certain doom in order to make a play, it turns the Buccaneers' offense into overdrive. In order to win the physical and psychological battle, the Rams must not allow Mayfield to slip away.
However, that is easier said than done. Nate Landman just picked up an extension, so let's see if the freshly paid superstar has something to say on Sunday.
3. Is the Rams' defense built to handle speed?
The Buccaneers have speed all over the field with their quarterback always ready to lead the charge. Tez Johnson, Emeka Egbuka, Sean Tucker and others know how to get up field in a hurry but it's not their ability to make plays after the catch that will be the real test.
The real test is that if the Rams have to drop a safety into the box to protect the underneath, do the Rams have the speed on defense to keep the top secured?
4. How good are the Rams' outside cornerbacks?
The Rams outside corners have been playing out of their minds, responding well against their toughest test last week since week five. However, the Buccaneers as mentioned have playmakers, and they have a quarterback who can make difficult throws under pressure.
This game should reveal how good the room is, and if they do respond, one would have to wonder who gets replaced when Ahkello Witherspoon gets back?
5. What does the loss of Quentin Lake mean?
There are so many questions to ask regarding how the Rams will replace Lake. Will it be Jaylen McCollough more as a slot corner? Will Josh Wallace continue to step up? How does Roger McCreary factor into the rotation?
On top of that, how does Lake's absence impact the secondary? Lake was a primary communicator for the secondary and his size would help the outside corners force receivers into uncomfortable positions. Can whoever replaces Lake be that player?
Even further is the fact Lake is set to be a free agent after the season. Will these next games tell the Rams that they can't afford to let Lake walk or will it reveal that they already have his replacement?
