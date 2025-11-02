Ram Digest

5 Keys to a Rams Victory Over the Saints

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to pick up their sixth win of the season over the Saints

Brock Vierra

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore (left) talks with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the New Orleans Saints and their first-time starting quarterback Tyler Shough. Here are five keys to a Rams' victory on Sunday.

1. Attack, attack, attack

The Saints are a beaten-down team looking for anything to find motivation from, and even the slightest of gleams could be enough to jumpstart their performance on Sunday, especially if Shough puts a drive or two together early.

Jared Verse
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams need to put their foots on the Saints' neck early. Test the New Orleans secondary and blitz Shough often.

2. Stack the line of scrimmage against Shough

When it comes to blitzing Shough, there's a variety of approaches Chris Shula could employ and to be frank, all of them should be effective. However, success will come down how Shula presents pre-snap looks, mirrors attacks, and who he selects to bail out into coverage.

Keep Shough guessing and nervous. Speed him up and that should lead to victory.

3. Give Jordan Whittington the ball with space to run

This game is built for Whittington. The Saints' secondary is physical and they have a point to prove on Sunday. Whittington's physicality is the tool needed to remind them that the Rams have soldiers on their sidelines too, so if the game turns that way, aggression should lead to touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts running back Tyler Goodson (31) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Whether it's a screen pass, direct snap, drag route or something else, Whittington can put the Saints on the back foot with ease. He did it against them in joint practices and if the Saints are coming in hot, a quick shot to Whittington could pop lose.

4. Target Davis Allen in the red zone

The tight ends continue to be a driving force for this offense and while Brandon Staley may have a detailed understanding of the Rams' offense due to his stint as defensive coordinator, but he's never encountered Sean McVay using multiple tight end sets. Davis Allen remains the key to play action in the red zone.

5. Blitz Quentin Lake

Quentin Lake
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Roger McCreary on the team and Jaylen McCollough always lurking, this is the moment to send Lake repeatedly. Shough will make a mental note and thus, the Rams defense will be able to bait Shough into a pick by sending Lake on a blitzer while running a certain coverage built to induce the quick pass before setting the trap with Lake faking and then dropping into coverage late into the game.

