5 Keys to a Rams Victory Over the Saints
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the New Orleans Saints and their first-time starting quarterback Tyler Shough. Here are five keys to a Rams' victory on Sunday.
1. Attack, attack, attack
The Saints are a beaten-down team looking for anything to find motivation from, and even the slightest of gleams could be enough to jumpstart their performance on Sunday, especially if Shough puts a drive or two together early.
The Rams need to put their foots on the Saints' neck early. Test the New Orleans secondary and blitz Shough often.
2. Stack the line of scrimmage against Shough
When it comes to blitzing Shough, there's a variety of approaches Chris Shula could employ and to be frank, all of them should be effective. However, success will come down how Shula presents pre-snap looks, mirrors attacks, and who he selects to bail out into coverage.
Keep Shough guessing and nervous. Speed him up and that should lead to victory.
3. Give Jordan Whittington the ball with space to run
This game is built for Whittington. The Saints' secondary is physical and they have a point to prove on Sunday. Whittington's physicality is the tool needed to remind them that the Rams have soldiers on their sidelines too, so if the game turns that way, aggression should lead to touchdowns.
Whether it's a screen pass, direct snap, drag route or something else, Whittington can put the Saints on the back foot with ease. He did it against them in joint practices and if the Saints are coming in hot, a quick shot to Whittington could pop lose.
4. Target Davis Allen in the red zone
The tight ends continue to be a driving force for this offense and while Brandon Staley may have a detailed understanding of the Rams' offense due to his stint as defensive coordinator, but he's never encountered Sean McVay using multiple tight end sets. Davis Allen remains the key to play action in the red zone.
5. Blitz Quentin Lake
With Roger McCreary on the team and Jaylen McCollough always lurking, this is the moment to send Lake repeatedly. Shough will make a mental note and thus, the Rams defense will be able to bait Shough into a pick by sending Lake on a blitzer while running a certain coverage built to induce the quick pass before setting the trap with Lake faking and then dropping into coverage late into the game.
