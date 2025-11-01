Exclusive Look Inside Roger McCreary's Past With Rams' Aubrey Pleasant
When the Los Angeles Rams made the trade for Roger McCreary, head coach Sean McVay mentioned that assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant was McCreary's coach during the Senior Bowl. In order to find out what happened in Mobile, Alabama, I spoke to Pleasant during the week.
What Happened At the 2022 Senior Bowl
Pleasant, who was the Detroit Lions' pass game coordinator, was sent to the Senior Bowl with members of the franchises' coaching staff to help run the American team. The staff, which included Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and was led by Cleveland Browns running backs coach Duce Staley.
For the game, Pleasant was named defensive coordinator and was tasked with creating a game plan that put the players in the best position to show off their skills and give scouts/ executives the film they needed to make proper decisions on draft picks.
Pleasant's Big Ask
Pleasant asked McCreary to take on a variety of roles, and McCreary's eagerness to learn and his adaptability left an impact on Pleasant.
"Being a DBs coach, I had done a lot of evaluation of Roger when he was coming out of Auburn, and I remember he was a really, really, really good, productive corner, but I knew that there was a question of whether he would play outside or inside in the league," stated McVay. "So not only try to do the kid a favor, but also to do myself a favor for evaluation, I asked him, for the first time in his career, to go inside and play star, play nickel/ slot position, and I just never forget how not only did he embrace the challenge, but for him, who had never been in there, how easy it was to communicate, how easy it was for him to allow the guys around him to trust him."
"A lot of guys, they were either he knew for a long time, or some of them he had just met and I remember his competitive nature, and I remember his coachability, that really struck a chord with me."
Pleasant went on to say that if McCreary is the same way now that he was during the Senior Bowl, he has an opportunity to peak with the Rams. After speaking with other members of the franchise and McCreary himself, it's clear he has all the characteristics that make up a proper and effective Ram.
McCreary would enter the league as an outside corner before transitioning full-time to the inside. McCreary does not have an established role yet with the Rams.
